Show crowd swells after Saturday voting

IPSWICH Show Society president Rusty Thomas was upbeat after a rush of families came through the gates for a big night of entertainment on Saturday.

The crowd swelled from about 4pm on Saturday afternoon, making the most of an action packed entertainment program in the main ring.

It followed a slightly disappointing Friday public holiday, where crowds were down slightly due to the rainy weather.

"Saturday was up to about par on the Saturday from the year before, which was good to see,” Mr Thomas said.

"You couldn't have asked for better weather or a better atmosphere.

"I think the election did have an impact on the crowds because it seemed to really pick from about 4pm until 9.30pm.”

Mr Thomas said one of his highlights was seeing a long time show worker tie the knot with his true love in the main ring on Saturday.

"That really was something different,” Mr Thomas said of the wedding.

"That young bloke has worked here at the show ever since he was at school.”