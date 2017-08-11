SHOW AND SHINE: Rocking retro celebration

IT'S A celebration of all the things that made the early '60s great.

Retro dance and fashion club Just Rock Ipswich will host its annual Back to '63 Classic Show and Shine event next Sunday, August 20, but the day is about much more than just classic cars.

Organiser Debbie Hood said the day would celebrate great music, dancing and the clothing of that classic era.

Just Rock Ipswich preview. Stacey Pearsall, Christina Black Diddi and Robert Profke. Rob Williams

"The year 1963 is considered by most rock historians as the last year of true raw rock'n'roll before it was sanitised and changed to allow a more accepted version for the TV and record networks," Ms Hood said.

"The event will be held at Ebbw Vale Memorial Park Oval, and we expect more than 300 cars to attend.

"With a variety of cars, from everyday run-arounds to $100,000 show machines, any classic car is accepted, it doesn't matter what brand."

More than 50 different trophies are up for grabs for cars in a variety of categories.

The show includes a market area with a variety of retro clothes, accessories, pin striping by Allen Smith, and live music.

There is also a Miss Back to '63 Pin Up contest.

Vehicle entry is $10, including competition judging, while members of the public can enter for free.

Car entry starts 7am, with gates to open 8am.

A special cruise to the event departs 8.30am from the BP Truck Stop Boundary Rd, Rocklea.