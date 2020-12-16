Shovels break ground at new Springfield Lakes estate

An artist impression of developments at 17 Springfield Lakes Blvd.

THE development of 118 new townhouses in the heart of the booming Springfield Lakes precinct has started to take shape.

First acquired by developer My MG Homes about three years ago, the 2.6-hectare land dubbed ‘Lakeside Vista’ had laid idle while council permits awaited approval.

Stage One of works commenced at 17 Springfield Lakes Blvd last month in what is now expected to become an 11-month project.

A similar layout to this open plan kitchen may greet future residents.

The new estate is set to undergo six stages of development prior to its estimated completion in September next year.

“We’re looking to launch Stage One for sale on January 11, 2021,” MG Home national sales manager Paul Bloomfield said.

“At this point we’ll be registering Stage one in May next year; the remaining stages will register monthly after that.”

Mr Bloomfield revealed his team had been inundated by expressions of interest since works started.

Townhouses will offer a northern outlook over nearby parkland.

“This particular site is one that’s been well-known to members of property industry for probably 20 years or so,” he said.

Artist impressions provided to the Queensland Times demonstrate an array of three-bed, two-bathroom layouts housed within contemporary designs.

One of the 118 properties will also reportedly house a dedicated on-site manager.

“Our townhouses are specifically designed so that whether you are downsizing, a first-home buyer, growing family or investor, all market segments are attracted to Lakeside Vista.”

Artist impressions of potential bedroom designs for Lakeside Vista estate.

Two living areas – one on the upper-level - and a separate powder room will also prove an attractive asset to the many growing families relocating to the area.

A ‘residents only’ central swimming pool and communal area will also be on offer.

A northern-elevated outlook onto nearby parkland is also being promoted to potential buyers.

An obvious enticement, Mr Bloomfield noted, was the proximity to Brisbane and the coast.

Prices for the townhouses are yet to be determined.