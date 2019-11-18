Menu
Ellyse Perry feels the pain of her injury. Picture. Phil Hillyard
Cricket

Shoulder blow to sideline Perry

by Jocelyn Airth
18th Nov 2019 4:20 PM
Ellyse Perry will miss 1-3 weeks of WBBL due to a low-grade AC shoulder injury that she sustained during last night's tight clash between the Sydney Sixers and the Melbourne Renegades.

Perry will sit out on Wednesday's game against the Hobart Hurricanes and could also miss the Sixers' following two matches against the Perth Scorchers.

The Sixers' captain landed on her shoulder awkwardly as she attempted to block a shot from Renegades' Courtney Webb.

Ellyse Perry feels her injured her shoulder after diving for a catching against the Melbourne Renegades at Drummoyne Oval. Picture. Phil Hillyard
Perry refused to leave the pitch, but appeared to be in plain and did not bowl following the fall.

The Sixers expect Perry to return to fitness in time for WBBL finals in December.

 

 

 

Sixers' Ellyse Perry injured her shoulder after diving in a catching attempt during the WBBL match between the Sydney Sixers and Melbourne Renegades at Drummoyne oval. Picture. Phil Hillyard
