Should State Government pay for Ipswich school parking?

OFF-STREET car parks around schools are a major financial impost for Queensland's ratepayers but Ipswich City Council hopes the State Government will ease the burden by contributing to their maintenance.

The council will table the idea at the coming Local Government Association of Queensland conference.

Council representatives from across the state will converge on Gladstone from October 16-18 for the annual conference where this and many other ideas will be debated.

If there is widespread support for the council's idea at the conference, the LGAQ will then advocate for it to be rolled out statewide on behalf of all local governments.

The Ipswich council said booming populations across Queensland meant more schools were being built and councils were copping costly car park maintenance bills as a result.

Cr Paul Tully said it was unfair for the government to "offload" school car parking on councils and place an "unnecessary burden on ratepayers".

"The current practice is for the Queensland Government to excise off-street car parks, which are constructed as part of new schools, to road reserve and therefore making them council-owned assets to operate and maintain," Cr Tully said.

"It is our view that off-street car parks at new schools should remain owned by the Queensland Government."

The LGAQ agrees with the organisation suggesting the state "provide a 100% subsidy to councils for provision of external infrastructure at state government sites and to non-state school sites".

NewsRegional asked the Queensland Government to comment specifically on this issue and others to be raised at the LGAQ conference, but it refused to do so.

Instead a government spokeswoman said: "The Palaszczuk Government has an excellent working relationship with local councils throughout Queensland and their representative body, the LGAQ."

"For instance, we worked with LGAQ to reinstate the Financial Aid program to benefit indigenous councils,"she said.

"I know our ministers meet regularly with the LGAQ and local councils.

"In regards to the motions being put forward at the LGAQ conference in October, we will look at each of the motions passed and work with the councils and community to see great outcomes for all Queenslanders regardless of their location.

"The Government does not want to pre-empt the LGAQ conference and the views of delegates on the motions."

Councils hopping mad over rabbit fence

THE ongoing maintenance cost of the state's 555km rabbit barrier fence has local councils hopping mad.

Toowoomba Regional Council is leading the push for the State Government to pay half the cost of the fence that sets back eight councils, including ours, a combined $850,000 a year.

The TRC will table the idea at the coming Local Government Association of Queensland conference.

If there is widespread support for the council's idea at the conference, the LGAQ will then advocate on behalf of all local governments at the state level.

Western Downs, Southern Downs, Toowoomba, Lockyer Valley, Scenic Rim, Logan, Ipswich and Gold Coast councils fully fund the rabbit fence because it enters or is close to their boundaries.

The state also has a 2500km wild dog fence and Balonne, Barcoo, Maranoa, Blackall Tambo, Bulloo, Western Downs, Murweh, Paroo and Quilpie councils pay for half of its costs with the state paying the other half.

Toowoomba councillor Anne Glasheen is the chair of the Darling Downs Moreton Rabbit Board.

She said it was only fair the State Government provided an equitable solution for the rabbit fence.

"The Darling Downs Moreton Rabbit Board is seeking equity in funding arrangements for Queensland's two barrier fences," Cr Glasheen said.

"The DDMRB views the requested funding model as the fairest way for the members to maintain the fence and achieve their rabbit control objectives."

The Queensland Government refused to address the concerns raised by the council on this issue.

LGAQ CONCEPTS THAT WILL DIRECTLY IMPACT US

Ipswich Council wants the State Government to discontinue the practice of excising off-street car parks constructed as part of new schools to road reserve and making them a local government asset to operate and maintain. The continuation of this practice is not supported as off-street car parks do not form part of the public road network and it creates financial and operational liability for all local governments.

Toowoomba Council wants the State Government to provide funding equity between the Wild Dog Check Fence and the Rabbit Barrier Fence by contributing 50% towards the cost of maintaining the rabbit fence.

