Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
There has been an update on what impact coronavirus has on pregnant women.
There has been an update on what impact coronavirus has on pregnant women.
Health

Should pregnant women self-isolate?

by Oliver Murray
14th Mar 2020 12:20 PM

Australia's chief health officer has provided advice for pregnant women amid the coronavirus outbreak across the country.

Brendan Murphy was asked if pregnant women should self-isolate to avoid catching the virus.

But Prof Murphy said that the common flu was of more risk to pregnant women than coronavirus.

"I don't think you can self isolate for the whole of the pregnancy," he told reporters in Melbourne.

"Anyone who is pregnant, as a matter of principle, obviously pays close attention to their health and they will try and not, avoid contact with someone who has any infection.

"Influenza is to be more dangerous for a pregnant woman than coronavirus.

"The evidence we have seen with coronavirus so far, and that is limited evidence from China, is those pregnant women who have contracted it had a mild disease and it has no significant impact on the foetus.

"But every pregnant woman takes the health seriously."

 

coronaviruspromo

More Stories

Show More
coronavirus editors picks pregnant women

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        EXCLUSIVE: Neighbours speak of gunshot death horror

        premium_icon EXCLUSIVE: Neighbours speak of gunshot death horror

        Crime Midnight shooting rocks rural street, residents speak of horror aftermath

        UPDATE: Homicide investigation ongoing after man shot dead

        premium_icon UPDATE: Homicide investigation ongoing after man shot dead

        Crime Police are investigating the fatal shooting of a man

        Bystanders snare drink driver’s shirt and wallet

        premium_icon Bystanders snare drink driver’s shirt and wallet

        News Police catch up with man who was nearly four times alcohol limit