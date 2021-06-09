‘Should never have been charged’: Former officer not guilty

Former Ipswich City Council officer Ben Hayward addresses media outside court after being found not guilty of misconduct.

FORMER Ipswich City Council officer Ben Hayward has been found not guilty of committing misconduct while in public office.

A jury returned the verdict on Wednesday when Judge Brad Farr SC directed the panel that it must find Mr Hayward not guilty of the offence.

Judge Farr made the direction after prosecutor Noel Needham completed all evidence in the Crown case.

Ben Hayward, 39, the former executive officer to Mayor Paul Pisasale, had maintained his innocence through his defence barrister Stephen Kissick and instructing solicitor Michael Kelly.

Judge Farr dismissed the charge and Mr Hayward left the courtroom where his wife had been an observer during the trial this week.

The case evolved around $10,000 paid by ICC in 2017 to the operator of an Ipswich sports event the International Legends of League Pty – a private business.

Speaking afterwards outside the court, Mr Hayward said he should never have been charged and the matter should not have proceeded as far as it did.

“It was the right outcome. Just took a long time to get it,” he said.

Mr Hayward said it had personally been very stressful for his family but he received strong support from friends and former ICC work colleagues.

“It has tarnished my reputation in the community but not to the people who know me. I should never have been charged,” he said.

Mr Hayward resigned his position with the council of his own choosing and is now employed in the private sector.

Asked by the Queensland Times if he would ever consider working for Ipswich City Council again – Mr Hayward simply said – “Not in a million years”.

“I don’t ever want to give them another day of my life”.

His former ICC colleague Craig Maudsley remains on trial and faces one charge of committing misconduct in public office at Ipswich City Council between August 2, 2016 and July 20, 2017. It relates to doing an act or making an omission.

Maudsley is the former chief operating officer of works, parks and recreation at Ipswich City Council and has pleaded not guilty.

The case will conclude Wednesday afternoon with the jury to decide its verdict.