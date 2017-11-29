Should Ipswich's first lady be on council books?

Karina Antoniolli will receive some support from council as part of her role.

THE wife of Ipswich mayor Andrew Antoniolli could have access to the council's equipment and administrative support under a proposal to "recognise" her role.

Karina Antoniolli acts unofficially as the city's mayoress - an unpaid role.

A report, provided to councillors during Tuesday's meeting of the City Management, Finance and Community Engagement Committee, recommended support be provided to Mrs Antoniolli to undertake her duties.

The proposal aimed to "recognise the role of the mayoress in the community" and identify what support should be made available by the council.

It was suggested "reasonable support" should be provided for mayoress' functions that included; community group liaison, patron duties for Ipswich City organisations, communications related to the mayoress' activities and ceremonial functions.

Mrs Antoniolli will not receive remuneration from the council - but could have access to equipment and administrative support if the committee's recommendation is approved at the council's ordinary meeting.

Councillors agreed support would only be provided where the mayoress' task "is in aid of an Ipswich-based group or individual".

A register will be maintained on the level of support provided and associated expenditure.

The assistance and support will be funded by the Office of the Mayor budget.

During the debate councillors heard the former mayoress, Janet Pisasale, had been provided a council email address, phone, tablet, laptop and secretarial support during Paul Pisasale's reign as mayor.

Cr Antoniolli said his wife would have fewer requirements.

"The mayoress is not looking for the same level that was provided to the previous mayoress," he said.

Mrs Antoniolli's expenses or use of council-owned equipment will be kept on a register in the office of the chief executive officer.

Acting CEO Gary Kellar admitted access to that file would only be through a right to information request.

But Cr Antoniolli declared he "would be happy" for the media or public to access the file on an annual basis.

Division nine councillor Sheila Ireland called for clarity around the policy.

"I think it needs some parameters around it the same as councillors have on what you can spend and what you can't spend - open and transparent," she said.

The Antoniolli's married in 1995.

Division three councillor Kerry Silver questioned the use of the title, mayoress, in the policy.

She questioned; "are we just assuming that a mayor is always going to be a male?"

The engagements of Brisbane City Council's Lady Mayoress, Anne Quirk, are also managed through the Lord Mayor's office.