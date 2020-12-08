‘Should have walked’: Teen finds insight after licence loss

A YOUNG man had just lost his job, his girlfriend and his licence when he decided he wasn’t up to walking a short distance to his mate’s house.

An Ipswich court heard James William Ross’s decision to drive ended up compounding his misery, with police pulling him over and realising his licence was suspended.

The driver summed his error with new-found insight by simply telling an Ipswich magistrate: “I should have walked around the corner”.

Ross, 19, from Rosewood, pleaded guilty in Ipswich Magistrates Court to driving when unlicensed (due to demerit points) at Rosewood on October 25.

Prosecutor Sergeant Paul Caldwell said police intercepted Ross driving a blue Ford Falcon ute just before 12.30pm.

“He admitted knowing his licence was suspended from September 2 because of his many points,” Sgt Caldwell said.

“He is subject to two different demerit suspensions, both covering the date of the offence.”

Ross said he had been an apprentice but lost his employment as a result of losing his licence, saying “they let me go”.

“It was the same day I split up with my girlfriend,” he said.

“I was driving around to my mate’s place around the corner. I should have walked up.”

Magistrate Dennis Kinsella said his driving suspension would now last six months.

“You are a young bloke, 19. The thing between your ears is not always working and you are going to make dumb decisions,” Mr Kinsella said.

“If you are stupid enough to get behind the wheel in the next six months there is no quicker way to go to jail then to drive when disqualified.

“And you may lose your licence for three to five years.”

Ross was fined $350 and disqualified from holding a licence for 6 months, with no conviction recorded.