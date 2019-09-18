Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Crime

SHOTS FIRED: Man arrested after ramming police car

Georgia Simpson
by
18th Sep 2019 8:38 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

POLICE have arrested a man after an incident in Palm Grove Wednesday afternoon.

Around 3pm police were called to Conway Rd, Palm Grove by a helicopter pilot who had seen a man lighting fires near Cedar Creek Falls.

When police found the man, he allegedly rammed the police car with his own vehicle.

Both police officers fired at the man's car and he was subsequently arrested.

The man was taken to Proserpine Hospital for treatment of injuries sustained during the collision.

The two officers are also in hospital being treated for minor injuries due to the collision.

A crime scene has been declared and the investigation is ongoing.

The matter is being investigated by the Ethical Standards Command, with oversight from the Crime and Corruption Commission.

cedar creek falls chopper pilot editors picks whitsundays crime
Whitsunday Times

Top Stories

    REVEALED: Seven black spots identified for crucial upgrades

    premium_icon REVEALED: Seven black spots identified for crucial upgrades

    News Seven blackspots have been identified as needing crucial upgrades in the Lockyer Valley

    $10b Inland Rail project set for parliamentary inquiry

    premium_icon $10b Inland Rail project set for parliamentary inquiry

    News Labor secures parliamentary inquiry into Inland Rail

    Council boosts green futures with more solar investments

    premium_icon Council boosts green futures with more solar investments

    Council News Somerset Council are moving forward with four new solar projects

    ‘I’m in trouble now’: Hiker’s incredible two-day ordeal

    premium_icon ‘I’m in trouble now’: Hiker’s incredible two-day ordeal

    Environment Brisbane bushwalker’s incredible story of survival