Comanchero bikie Shane Ross found dead in Gold Coast bushland
Crime

Shots fired at home inside gated community

by Elise Williams
10th Nov 2020 9:42 AM
Detectives are investigating after multiple bullets were fired at the front door of a Gold Coast home early this morning.

Just after 1am, police were called to a gated community at Seawind Rd in Coomera Waters after reports someone had fired "multiple" bullets at the front door of one of the homes.

According to a Queensland Police Service spokeswoman, no one was injured during the incident.

The spokeswoman confirmed "a number of projectiles" had been shot at the door.

It remains unclear how the person or people involved gained access to the private community.

It's also unknown whether this was a targeted attack.

Police are continuing their investigations.

