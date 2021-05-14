Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
A woman whose body was discovered in her home on the weekend has been identified as shocking revelations about her death are made in court.
A woman whose body was discovered in her home on the weekend has been identified as shocking revelations about her death are made in court.
Crime

‘Shot in the heart’: Shock gun revelation in women's death

by Patrick Billings, Elise Williams
14th May 2021 11:29 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A bail application for a young man charged over the manslaughter of his mother, has sensationally revealed the woman died from a gunshot wound.

The body of Giustina Katerina Lawlor was found in her Taigum home, on Brisbane's northside, on Saturday.

Police allege an initial call for help was to paramedics, who were reportedly told the woman had suffered from a medical episode.

The crime scene on Muller Rd at Taigum. Picture: Jamie Hanson
The crime scene on Muller Rd at Taigum. Picture: Jamie Hanson

It is further alleged that in the following days a medical examination revealed a bullet was located lodged inside or near the woman's heart.

It's understood there were no obvious signs of a bullet wound when paramedics treated the woman on site.

Lawlor family members and supporters leave court. Picture: Patrick Billings
Lawlor family members and supporters leave court. Picture: Patrick Billings

Cristian Dino Lawlor, 22, was today refused bail in the Brisbane Magistrates Court.

However in court it was unclear what alleged role Lawlor played in the weapon's discharge.

His lawyer Nick Dore said his client did not pull the trigger but rather the allegation was the mother had moved a bag containing a firearm owned by Lawlor when it discharged.

He said it was a negligence case "at best".

Forensic police investigate the suspicious death of a woman in her Taigum home. Picture: Liam Kidston.
Forensic police investigate the suspicious death of a woman in her Taigum home. Picture: Liam Kidston.

The police prosecutor did not agree with this account of the allegations.

Magistrate Suzette Coates said the alleged facts were a "little jumbled".

However she refused bail due to the risk of interference with witnesses, namely other family members.

A number of family members attended court but declined to comment.

Originally published as 'Shot in the heart': Shock gun revelation as son in court over mum's death

court crime cristian dino lawlor editors picks giustina katerina lawlor manslaughter violence

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        ROLL UP: Ipswich Show opens gates on day one

        Premium Content ROLL UP: Ipswich Show opens gates on day one

        News After two long years, the 148-year-old event will kick off on Friday morning

        Finance business makes long-awaited Springfield move

        Premium Content Finance business makes long-awaited Springfield move

        News The arrival of a new business to Springfield Tower is expected to reinforce...

        Woman charged after being injured during ‘insane’ violence

        Premium Content Woman charged after being injured during ‘insane’ violence

        News A magistrate has referred to a brawl in suburban Ipswich as an ‘insane episode’

        ‘I’ll cut your head off’: Man’s shocking threat to mum

        Premium Content ‘I’ll cut your head off’: Man’s shocking threat to mum

        News A court has heard how a man threatened his own mother with a knife