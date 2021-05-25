Menu
Animal activists are furious about an incident in Laidley where cattle fell off the back of a livestock truck. (FILE IMAGE)
News

‘Shot five times’: Animal activists slam tragic cattle truck deaths

Ali Kuchel
25th May 2021 5:30 AM
Animal activists have slammed the handling of an incident in Laidley where cattle fell out the back of a stock truck.

On Wednesday, May 19, cattle in the rear of a livestock truck leaving the Laidley saleyards fell out and onto the road.

Police were tasked to the scene where eight were euthanised.

But Animal Liberation Queensland, via its Facebook page, claims some cattle were “shot up to five times before they died”.

Acting Laidley officer in charge Senior Sergeant Al Dixon said the appropriate steps were taken to ensure the eight cattle were destroyed humanely.

“The welfare of the animals was the first consideration,” Sergeant Dixon said.

Sergeant Dixon said it was believed a pin in the truck door was not secured properly, resulting in it opening and the cattle falling from the truck.

The ALQ on its Facebook page said the incident was an “utterly horrific ordeal for both the cows and the local residents”.

“Horrified locals tried to assist the cows, some who were wondering around with broken limbs and other injuries,” ALQ wrote.

“Other cows were unable to move, and residents could only stay with them until they died.”

Sergeant Dixon said an investigation into the incident was under way.

Originally published as ‘Shot five times’: Animal activists slam tragic cattle truck deaths

Gatton Star

