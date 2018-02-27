Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Mayor Andrew Antoniolli.
Mayor Andrew Antoniolli. Rob Williams
Council News

Shortlisting panel set in council's search for CEO

Hayden Johnson
by
27th Feb 2018 5:01 AM

THREE councillors and an independent member will shortlist applicants vying to become Ipswich's new chief executive officer.

Mayor Andrew Antoniolli confirmed an initial selection panel would include himself, Deputy Mayor Wayne Wendt and Division 4 Councillor Kylie Stoneman.

Cr Antoniolli said councillors would play a key role in the selection process with an external independent member.

He said the panel's main role was to develop and interview a list of candidates.

"Out of this process will come a shortlist to be interviewed by a panel of all councillors," he said.

"Council will then determine the successful candidate."

A wide net has been cast in the hunt for the next executive officer through specialist government recruitment company McArthur Management Services.

"McArthur Management Services is one of Australia's leading executive recruitment firms having been in business for 48 years," Cr Antoniolli said.

McArthur is a pre-qualified supplier under the Local Government Association Queensland's Local Buy, a procurement supplier to local government in Queensland.

Local Buy is designed to ensure compliance under the Local Government Act.

"Under Local Buy, council can access a pre-approved range of goods and services through quotations," Cr Antoniolli said.

ipswich city council mayor andrew antoniolli
Ipswich Queensland Times
Mum, three kids trapped in car in flood water

Mum, three kids trapped in car in flood water

News Swift water rescue crews called to four flooded cars at Goodna, Aratula, Collingwood Park

  • 27th Feb 2018 7:27 AM
SUPER DUMP: State has power to assess new Ipswich landfill

SUPER DUMP: State has power to assess new Ipswich landfill

Politics Councillors asks for state government to 'deal with' application

  • 27th Feb 2018 7:00 AM
Healthy hearts for Riverlink walkers

Healthy hearts for Riverlink walkers

Community The Riverlink Walkin' group notches up 10 years.

  • 27th Feb 2018 7:00 AM
74 people with 99 charges after major police crackdown

74 people with 99 charges after major police crackdown

News Four-day police crackdown 'results of significant concern'

Local Partners