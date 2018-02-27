Shortlisting panel set in council's search for CEO

THREE councillors and an independent member will shortlist applicants vying to become Ipswich's new chief executive officer.

Mayor Andrew Antoniolli confirmed an initial selection panel would include himself, Deputy Mayor Wayne Wendt and Division 4 Councillor Kylie Stoneman.

Cr Antoniolli said councillors would play a key role in the selection process with an external independent member.

He said the panel's main role was to develop and interview a list of candidates.

"Out of this process will come a shortlist to be interviewed by a panel of all councillors," he said.

"Council will then determine the successful candidate."

A wide net has been cast in the hunt for the next executive officer through specialist government recruitment company McArthur Management Services.

"McArthur Management Services is one of Australia's leading executive recruitment firms having been in business for 48 years," Cr Antoniolli said.

McArthur is a pre-qualified supplier under the Local Government Association Queensland's Local Buy, a procurement supplier to local government in Queensland.

Local Buy is designed to ensure compliance under the Local Government Act.

"Under Local Buy, council can access a pre-approved range of goods and services through quotations," Cr Antoniolli said.