Shortlist for control of $500m aged care empire revealed

Halycon Lakeside residents and craft specialists Denise Howarth, Lynn Whybrow and Judy Evans have been knitting and stitching goodies to raise money to support domestic violence survivors. Picture Lachie Millard

Halycon Lakeside residents and craft specialists Denise Howarth, Lynn Whybrow and Judy Evans have been knitting and stitching goodies to raise money to support domestic violence survivors. Picture Lachie Millard

Major property and lifestyle community players are battling it out for a majority stake in a $500 million Sunshine Coast aged care empire.

Several companies have made it to the next stage to bid for a majority stake in Halcyon as the company looks to raise capital for an interstate expansion.

It is understood that ASX-listed Ingenia Communities Group and Stockland as well as lifestyle community business Serenitas are running due diligence on Halcyon after being short-listed for the final round.

DON'T MISS OUT: Activate your bonus for big rewards

However several other companies may also be involved in the latest round because of the strong interest the sale has received.

Halcyon engaged advisory firm Rothschild to begin a search for investors in December.

Bis have been rolling in since the start of the month.

The Australian Financial Review reported that bidders had about a month to finalise diligence, arrange funding and submit a binding offer for the auction.

Halcyon's largest presence in Queensland is on the Sunshine Coast where three of its nine communities are located.

Its first facility, Halcyon Parks with 171 homes, was opened in Caloundra in 2004.

It also owns B by Halcyon at Buderim and Halcyon Lakeside at Bli Bli.

Stockland operates 60 retirement villages with more than 10,000 residents, including two on the Sunshine Coast - Bellcarra and Shine.

Ingenia Communities Group extended its reach in the region in March when it acquired over 50s resorts Nature's Edge and The Village Forest Glen, as well as Forest Glen Holiday Resort.

The $65.9 million deal also included the purchase of Big 4 Townsville Woodlands Holiday Park in North Queensland.

The company plans to dissolve the holiday park aspect of the Forest Glen property to make way for a 68-home expansion of Nature's Edge.

Ingenia also operates holiday parks at Noosa, Landsborough and Diddillibah.

Serenitas, which owns and operates 16 lifestyle communities in Australia, was founded in 2017 as a joint venture between Singapore sovereign wealth fund GIC and mid-market private equity firm Tasman Capital.

According to its website the company wants to grow its locations through acquisition, joint ventures and capital partnering.

In March News Corp reported that Halcyon expected to turn over $100 million in revenue this financial year and $150 million in 2021-22.

The award-winning company develops and manages communities exclusive for owner occupiers aged over 50 who purchase a stand-alone home and sign a lease to pay rent on the freehold land on which the home sits.

Stockland, Ingenia and Serenitas have been contacted for comment.