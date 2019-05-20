Shorten was wrong man for the job

Bill Shorten concedes defeat on stage with his wife Chloe during the federal Labor Reception on Election Day in Melbourne, Saturday, 18 May, 2019. Approximately 16.5 million Australians have today voted in what is tipped to be a tight election contest between Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison and Australian Opposition leader Bill Shorten. (AAP Image/David Crosling) NO ARCHIVING

THERE are already a fair few theories doing the rounds as voters attempt to make sense of how Labor and Bill Shorten seemingly snatched defeat from the jaws of victory on Saturday.

More than a few disheartened voters have said much of the blame must lie on the shoulders of Shorten himself.

It is plausible that Australians were more fearful of a change of government with Shorten in charge than they were of irreversible climate change.

As in most elections, there is a big personality factor to consider.

Shorten tended to come across as rehearsed and over sanitised in his speech.

His ad-nauseum use of one-liners or "Zingers” as Shaun Micallef calls them was not as endearing as he might have hoped.

Would a more charismatic leader have got Labor over the line? Impossible to say, but you could argue that if it did, it might have been for the wrong reasons. In defeat, Shorten has also opened the door for the next leader. In this instance I think the change will do the Labor Party no harm.