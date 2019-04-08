Shorten claims Minister ‘bullied’ over Adani

ENVIRONMENT Minister Melissa Price is being "bullied" by her colleagues on Adani, according to Opposition leader Bill Shorten who said the government was facing multiple mutinies on the hot button issue.

It followed The Courier-Mail revealing LNP Senator James McGrath had written to Ms Price warning that he would publicly call for her resignation if she didn't treat the Adani project fairly.

The final groundwater management plan is waiting for her approval, but there have been reports she is holding off giving it the green light due to pressure from Victorian MPs.

Speaking at the Royal Brisbane Women's Hospital, Mr Shorten said the threats against the Minister were a "failure of ethics in government at the highest level".

"LNP politicians are bullying the Minister for the Environment. Saying you will lose your job and the government, if you don't give us the answer we want on Adani," he said.

"It highlights the chaos and division within the government. A government which is broken.

"Even I couldn't have predicted that the Minister for the Environment would get bullying, intimidating letters from her colleagues saying, 'unless you make the decision this way, you will lose your job'."

Mr Shorten, who normally faces his own internal divisions on Adani, said Prime Minister Scott Morrison was facing mutiny.

Opposition Leader Bill Shorten is seen before a morning run with Broncos players and Labor candidates, in Brisbane today. Picture: AAP Image/Glenn Hunt

"In fact, he has two mutinies. He has a mutiny on his southern flank in the big cities who say they've been accused of doing nothing on climate change," he said.

"But he's got a mutiny on his northern flank because he's made promises there he can't follow through with."

He reiterated his position on Adani, that the mining project would receive no taxpayer funding.

"We'll be guided by the best science and the law of the land, but we won't be ripping up any contracts," Mr Shorten said.