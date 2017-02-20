33°
Shorten announces plans for national caucus in Springfield

Ashleigh Howarth | 20th Feb 2017 4:33 PM
QUICK VISIT: Federal member for Oxley Milton Dick hosted Opposition Leader Bill Shorten at Hymba Yumba Community Hub in Springfield where they met with indigenous students and announced plans to form a national caucus aimed at increasing representation, voter enrolment and party representation among Australia's first people.
QUICK VISIT: Federal member for Oxley Milton Dick hosted Opposition Leader Bill Shorten at Hymba Yumba Community Hub in Springfield where they met with indigenous students and announced plans to form a national caucus aimed at increasing representation, voter enrolment and party representation among Australia's first people. Contributed

SPRINGFIELD'S only dedicated school for Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander children became the backdrop for Opposition Leader Bill Shorten to announce Labor's plans to establish a caucus to represent Australia's first people.

Mr Shorten visited the Hymba Yumba Community Hub where he spoke about plans to introduce a national Indigenous caucus of federal, state and territory MPs which aims to increase representation, voter enrolment and party representation among indigenous communities.

"For over a century, there has been an under representation of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islanders in the parliament decision making process in this country," he said.

"There can be no way we can make good decisions, the best decisions for our first Australian's, unless they are involved in the decision making.

"The rules should be that our first Australian's get asked first about anything affecting them."

Mr Shorten's entourage of Labor representatives who also visited the school included Federal Member for Oxley Milton Dick, Linda Burney MP, who was the first Aboriginal woman to serve in the House of Representatives and Senator Malarndirri McCarthy, who is a Yanyuwa woman from Borroloola in the Gulf of Carpentaria.

They were treated to a performance by Year 1 students who sang the national anthem in their native language.

They also had the opportunity to speak to Year 4 students and see firsthand the important work the students at Hymba Yumba participate in.

Hymba Yumba is grounded in Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander cultures and students are encouraged to achieve academic, sporting and creative excellence in a positive culturally environment.

Federal Member for Oxley Milon Dick said he was pleased to show off one of the schools in his electorate.

Topics:  bill shorten hymba yumba springfield

