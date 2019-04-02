Menu
Shelves bare at both Coles and Woolworths with Mars Petcare products missing.
Pets & Animals

SHORTAGE: Pet owners concerned with bare shelves

Toni Benson-Rogan
by
2nd Apr 2019 12:46 PM | Updated: 12:46 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

PET owners across Australia are struggling to buy multiple brands of pet food from major supermarkets, with confirmed reports of a supply shortage.

Multiple Woolworths and Coles stores are either close to or completely out of stock of multiple brands of dry and wet pet food from brands under the Mars Petcare range.

Pet owners have taken to social media to express their concern over not being able to buy their pets' favourite food, with some animals refusing to eat any of the available brands.

A spokesperson for Woolworths confirmed the stock issue, saying it has recently experienced a shortage on a "a few pet food lines".

"We are working with the supplier to improve availability for our customers as quickly as possible," the spokesperson said.

Coles has confirmed the products missing from shelves indeed are made by Mars Petcare, which owns brands such as Pedigree, Whiskas, My Dog, and Advance.

A spokesperson for Coles said the shortage was only short-term and items should start returning to shelves this week.

Mars Petcare has been contacted for comment.

