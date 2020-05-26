Short story competition open for budding young writers

BUDDING young writers from across the region are being urged to put on their thinking caps and let their imaginations run wild for this year’s Kids News Short Story competition.

Children from Kindergarten to Year 9 are invited to enter the competition with their best short story ideas.

The lucky winners in each category will take home 10 copies of their winning short story published into a printed book with a personally designed cover, plus an iPad and Harper Collins book pack.

There are also prizes for one runner-up and three highly commended entries in each age category.

This year’s competition has been expanded into four categories: Kindergarten to Year 2; Years 3-4; Years 5-6; and Years 7-9.

Kids News editor Kamahl Cogdon said she was looking forward to reading this year’s entries.

“We have some very creative young minds across Australia and we are looking forward to reading more of their fantastic stories this year.”

Maya Crilly-Toth, 5, puts her ideas down on paper. Picture: Cordell Richardson

Award-winning children’s author and member of the competition judging panel Jackie French said entrants should take some time to think about their story ideas and not rush them.

“One of the most common faults new writers make is to hurry their stories, and do too much in them too fast,” she said.

“You need to take time to write details to really help your reader feel like they are part of the story and not rushing to tell them what happened.

“Try ‘showing’ step-by-step how things happen, rather than just saying what happened.”

Ms French said adding lots of details and explaining things as they happened step-by-step would build tension in the story.

She also said writing the ending first could be a good first step when brainstorming.

“Write the ending first. I‘m serious,” she said.

“It’s easy to write the beginning of a story and then stop, as you run out of ideas.

“But if you write the ending first, you have to think about the story.

“You may not stick to the ending you first came up with, but it will make you think before you write and give you an idea of where the story is heading.”

So what are you waiting for? Grab a pen and paper and start brainstorming your ideas now.

Perhaps you might like to write about your time in isolation, or make up your own fairytale or magical kingdom.

Or you could even just pick your favourite topic and write about that – the list is endless.

The competition closes at 5pm on Friday, July 3, 2020.

HOW TO ENTER

Entry to the competition is free for children from Kindergarten to Year 9 studying in an Australian school.

All entrants must obtain the permission of their school and parent/guardian before entering the competition. All entries must be submitted by a registered teacher from the entrant’s school and entries must be accompanied by a signed permission to publish and consent form signed by a parent or guardian.

Maximum one entry per person. The entry form can be found at https://www.kidsnews.com.au/

Age categories:

Kindergarten to Grade 2: entry must be between 250 and 750 words.

Years 3-4: entry must be between 250 and 750 words.

Years 5-6: entry must be between 500 and 1000 words.

Years 7-9: entry must be between 500 and 1000 words.