Short on zingers as students throw curly questions

Federal Opposition Leader, Bill Shorten, visiting Springfield's Woodcrest State College earlier today. L-R: Woodcrest State College principal Pat Murphy, Bill Shorten, Federal Member for Oxley Milton Dick and Labor candidate for the seat of Jordan, Charis Mullen.

Federal Opposition Leader, Bill Shorten, visiting Springfield's Woodcrest State College earlier today. L-R: Woodcrest State College principal Pat Murphy, Bill Shorten, Federal Member for Oxley Milton Dick and Labor candidate for the seat of Jordan, Charis Mullen. Myjanne Jensen

FEDERAL Opposition Leader Bill Shorten has visited one of the most uncertain seats in the region just in time for the State election.

On his 29th visit to Queensland, the National Labor leader toured Woodcrest State College, one of the major schools in the newly formed seat of Jordan.

During his visit, Mr Shorten spoke with a group of Year 7 and 8 students who grilled the opposition leader on various issues including climate change, trade and terrorism.

One of the students asked Mr Shorten how he would deliver on his various education and climate change promises if elected.

"I'll make sure that when you go through secondary school, the school's got enough money that it can provide you with the choices and topics to enable you to study," Mr Shorten said.

"We're also going to take real action on climate change because we don't want you to have to sort out the environment because the adults previously weren't willing to do it.

"We'll also make sure that when you go to work you'll get paid properly and and that there is marriage equality."

When asked specifically about providing $15 million in federal funds for the Brisbane Lions training facility, Mr Shorten was non-committal.

He said it was too early for election promises.

Labor's candidate for the seat of Jordan, Charis Mullen and Labor's Federal Member for the seat of Oxley, Milton Dick joined Mr Shorten on his visit and spoke about the importance of highlighting a school such as Woodcrest State College.

"I really wanted Bill to come here because this is a fantastic school in our electorate and it's a real privilege to have him here to show him what good, real Labor education policy and skill looks like. Like Bill, I know he shares my views on good schools, better health care for the people of this electorate and jobs, particularly for young people," Ms Mullen said.

Mr Shorten praised Ms Mullen and said she represented what the Palaszcuck Government was doing right by introducing new and talented members of parliament.

"If Charis gets the privilege to represent this electorate, I'm sure she will have a really distinguished career representing the votes of families of Jordan," Mr Shorten said.

"Annastacia Palaszczuk has done more than enough to deserve a second chance and when you see impressive MPs with the calibre of Charis Mullen coming up, you realise only Labor can be trusted.

"The choice is simple at the Queensland State election this weekend; vote Labor and put people first, vote LNP and vote for One Nation first."

In response to Ipswich Labor candidate for Bundamba, Jo-Ann Miller's public display of affection with Pauline Hanson in Ipswich recently, Mr Shorten said he took his cue from the Premier with regards to the Labor Party.

"Only one party has been unequivocal and that's the Labor Party and we will put even the LNP ahead of One Nation because we understand that you've got to make sure you have the right set of leaders in this state," Mr Shorten said.

"This state can't afford to go to the fringes and with Annastacia Palaszczuk what you see is what you get, with Tim Nicholls, who on earth knows what you get behind him- it could be Malcolm Roberts for Deputy for all we know."

The new seat of Jordan is said to be one of the only seats in the Ipswich area where an outcome was uncertain, with political expert Dr Paul Williams saying the vote could go either way.

"Labor has heavily promoted its candidate Charis Mullen this year and while there is an underlying expectation this seat will go to Labor, I can't be sure," Dr Williams told the QT.

"There are also two strong local independents with Pastor Phil Cutcliffe likely to split the conservative vote, so the contest is too hard to judge."