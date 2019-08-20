Short move no problem for loyal customers

THE site of removalists taking items away from a favourite Ipswich CBD store after 17 years of trading was cause for concern for some passers-by recently.

Yung Tang Jeweller had traded at 2/78 Brisbane St since 2002. But Mr Tang said he had to move out and take his business elsewhere... just three doors up the street to a larger store.

"I have a lot of work on at the moment and I needed more room for my gear and my tools" store owner Mr Tang said.

"I had some of my equipment stored at home because the shop was too small, so I had to take some items there to work on. Now I can do everything in this new shop."

A few of Mr Tang's regular customers received a shock when they turned up at the old shop and realised the store was empty.

"A lot of people came in and said, 'you nearly gave me a heart attack' before they realised I had only moved a couple of doors up the road," Mr Tang said.

Mr Tang had traded in Brisbane for 20 years before opening in Ipswich, and a lot of his customers have remained loyal to him.

While the QT was in the store, a couple met Mr Tang to discuss wedding ring designs after he made their matching engagement rings months earlier.

"I had another man come in just this morning after driving one hour and 20 minutes from Carseldine with a copy of a ring I had made for him 19 years ago. He had lost it and wanted me to replace it for him," Mr Tang said.

"It feels good to be so respected. The locals all know me and tell me they wouldn't go anywhere else. A lot of them say, 'don't go and retire on me, I wouldn't know what to do', which is a nice feeling."

"But I have no plans to retire any time soon. We will be in Ipswich for a long while yet."

Mr Tang's new store is located at 2/78 Brisbane St, Ipswich.