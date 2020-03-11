Shopping complex planned for Jacaranda Butter Factory site

A shopping complex with a medical centre will be constructed on the vacant site of the former Jacaranda Butter Factory, if approval is granted.

A SHOPPING complex with a medical centre will be constructed on the site of the former Jacaranda Butter Factory, if approval is granted.

Manos Project Pty Ltd has submitted a development application to build a two-storey building on the North Booval site to Ipswich City Council.

The proposal involves a shopping centre with eight tenancies, including a small supermarket and medical centre.

The application relates to a previous preliminary approval and subsequent change application made on the land, which was approved in February last year.

That approval granted development permits to reconfigure two lots into 10, park, childcare centre and a shopping centre.

It will be superseded by the latest application and the proposed development will be in place of the previously approved development on the site.

"The contemporary shopping centre design provides the opportunity for a range of convenience retail and other local centre activities combined with a comprehensive health care service in a single highly accessible location," the application notes.

The proposed development.

"The proposed building has a partial second storey which will accommodate the medical centre component of the use."

The proposal will retain the remaining Jacaranda trees on the site.

"Specifically, three mature jacaranda trees will be retained," the application reads.

"The shopping centre building is setback from these trees to ensure their protection as provided for within the arborist report provided in conjunction with the preliminary approval.

"The site sits opposite a child care centre... which has been developed as part of the integrated development of the old milk depot site."

It is proposed 107 car parks will form part of the complex.

"The proposed centre will accommodate convenience shopping and medical services to primarily service the needs of local resident and worker populations as well as commuters using the Booval train station," the application notes.

"The subject site is currently vacant and makes little contribution to the streetscape with the exception of the retained Jacaranda trees to the road frontages which are identified as having character value under the planning scheme."