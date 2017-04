Major shopping centre extends Easter trading hours

MANY businesses around Ipswich will be closing for the Easter weekend but one major shopping centre has extended its opening hours tonight.

Here is a list of the trading hours for the major shopping centres in Springfield, including Orion Springfield Central, over the next few days:

Orion Springfield Central

All store trading hours:

APRIL 13: 9:00-9:00PM

Monday 9:00AM - 5:30PM

Tuesday 9:00AM - 5:30PM

Wednesday 9:00AM - 5:30PM

Thursday 9:00AM - 9:00PM

Friday 9:00AM - 5:30PM

Saturday 9:00AM - 5:00PM

Sunday 10:00AM - 4:00PM

Orion Springfield Central. Inga Williams

Woolworths:

Monday 7:00AM - 9:00PM

Tuesday 7:00AM - 9:00PM

Wednesday 7:00AM - 9:00PM

Thursday 7:00AM - 9:00PM

Friday 7:00AM - 9:00PM

Saturday 7:00AM - 9:00PM

Sunday 9:00AM - 6:00PM

Aldi:

Monday 8:30AM - 8:00PM

Tuesday 8:30AM - 8:00PM

Wednesday 8:30AM - 8:00PM

Thursday 8:30AM - 9:00PM

Friday 8:30AM - 8:00PM

Saturday 8:00AM - 8:00PM

Sunday 9:00AM - 6:00PM

Aldi at Springfield will be open on Saturday. Paul Braven GLA080317ALDI

Coles:

Monday 7:00AM - 9:00PM

Tuesday 7:00AM - 9:00PM

Wednesday 7:00AM - 9:00PM

Thursday 7:00AM - 9:00PM

Friday 7:00AM - 9:00PM

Saturday 7:00AM - 9:00PM

Sunday 9:00AM - 6:00PM

Public Holidays 10.00am to 4.00pm. All stores closed on Good Friday, Anzac Day, Labour Day and Christmas Day.

Springfield Fair:

Centre trading tours

Thursday 13 APRIL 9am - 9pm

GOOD FRIDAY CENTRE CLOSED

Easter Saturday 10am - 4pm

Easter Sunday 10am - 4pm

Easter Monday 10am - 4pm

*Please note, individual store trading hours may vary, please check with speciality retailers for Easter trading hours.

Coles trading hours

Thursday 13 April 7am - 9pm

GOOD FRIDAY CLOSED

Easter Saturday 8am - 6pm

Easter Sunday 9am - 6pm

Easter Monday 9am - 6pm

Springfield Marketplace:

Mon - Fri 5:00 am - 9:00pm

Sat - Sun 8:00 am - 10:00pm

Public Holidays OPEN

Note: See individual store pages for store opening hours as they will vary.