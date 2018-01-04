Shopping centre seeks gifts you'll live without

THE gifts many of us take for granted are out of reach for many battling Australian families at Christmas.

According to the Australian Securities and Investments Commission, Australians were expected to spend about $955 on gifts for Christmas last year, with Queenslanders to spend slightly less at $609 a person.

Even that amount would seem exorbitant for some, which is why Orion Springfield Central is collecting and donating unwanted gifts to Lifeline as part of Mirvac Retail's national Re-Gift For Good initiative.

North Ipswich resident Karen Oberg said she wanted to donate a gift as a family this year to help share the message that not everyone is as fortunate as others during the festive season.

"I think its important we give back gifts or items which might just end up in the cupboard to those who can't afford to buy gifts for their children,” Mrs Oberg said.

"We might not need those things because we either can't use them or we were given double for Christmas which is often what can happen.

"I also think it teaches our kids we can actually give to others and share with those in need and that they really appreciate the gesture.”

The post-Christmas drive is inviting shoppers to swap unwanted and unused gifts in exchange for the chance to upgrade their unwanted gift with one of four $500 Orion gift cards.

The donations will then go towards assisting Lifeline in raising funds to deliver much-needed crisis support for people in need in the community.

Centre manager Melissa Crittenden said donations could be anything from an extra shirt, a pair of socks or a cutlery set you don't need.

"Everyone's received presents that end up never being used and stored away collecting dust,” Ms Crittenden said.

"Through Re-Gift For Good we can do something really special for those who are most in need in our community through Lifeline.

"To encourage our shoppers to bring in unwanted gifts, we're offering a swap, so if you bring in your unwanted gifts you could be upgrading it to a $500 gift card - it's a win-win.”

Shoppers can deliver their unwanted gifts at the Customer Service desk during centre trading hours until January 14.

For more information on Re-Gift For Good, visit www.orionspringfield central.com.au or call 3226 7333.