New plan revealed for shopping centre to rival Ipswich CBD

COMPETITION between Ipswich's leading dining and leisure precincts is heating up.

On one side of the river, the CBD development has stalled as Ipswich City Council prepares for administrators to move in but on the other side, Riverlink centre management have been working on a new offering for 18 months.

It's unclear when the promised restaurants, cafes and entertainment offerings in the new mall will be delivered as work has ground to a halt, but their competition is ramping up.

Across the bridge at Riverlink shopping centre, plans to unveil a new dining and leisure precinct in the otherwise dormant east mall are expected to be unveiled by Christmas.

A series of businesses including Baskin Robins, BCF, Office Works, a nail salon and Pillow Talk are undergoing a re-shuffle to make way for two new restaurants and an amusement parlour.

Riverlink centre manager Paul Kelsey said managers were looking for a second restaurant to move into the precinct while plans were in place to introduce a family-friendly, affordable dining option across three shop spaces in the mall.

"The east mall was originally developed to be a bulk goods type mall, a DFO type concept, but the building and the leasing market never adapted to that," Mr Kelsey said.

"The long term business are quite successful but there has always been an issue with it being as lively as the west mall.

"We are trying to create more of an entertainment and leisure precinct for customers. The aim is to pull the existing offer together." He said creating a family-friendly environment with entertainment was at the centre of the changes. "We want to make an area that is comfortable for people to bring their family and kids and parents can sit and watch their kids play in an encompassing environment with the cinemas next door," Mr Kelsey said.