Shopping centre marked for expansion a year after opening

DEVELOPERS have plans to expand a suburban shopping centre that was built on the site of the old Bremer High School.

It has been a year since the $85m Silkstone Village shopping centre and housing development rose from the dust on the demolished school site on Grange Rd.

Already the centre has a Coles Supermarket and Liqorland plus a bakery, tobacconist, café, nail salon, petrol station and fast food outlets.

Next door is 140 new homes built on the old school oval.

Development application documents submitted to Ipswich City Council this week show plans to expand the existing retail space to include 635sqm more shop space and outdoor dining.

It is proposed part of the car park will be used to build the extra retail space.

"The shopping centre location provides direct and convenient access to surrounding residential areas. The established community nexus supports employment and growth whilst providing direct services to the Silkstone and wider community," application documents read.

Citimark was the original developer of the shopping centre, with work starting in January 2016 after the company won the tender for the site from Ipswich City Council.

Citimark joint managing director Robert Pullar at the time said the housing and shopping development was the company's most successful project.

"This is probably Cititmark's most successful development on our books at the moment," Mr Pullar said.

"I think the response we got from our sales program was representative for the need in terms of the demand for housing in the Ipswich area and recognition of Ipswich as a high standard of living for residents.

"The whole Ipswich City Council area is on our target list to be developing residential and retail."

A decision is yet to be recorded against the application.