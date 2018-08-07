Shopping centre helps women by collecting sanitary items

DONATIONS WELCOME: The Reject Shop Redbank Plaza store manager and Shelley Erueti and 2IC Annie Cruz donate to the campaign.

DONATIONS WELCOME: The Reject Shop Redbank Plaza store manager and Shelley Erueti and 2IC Annie Cruz donate to the campaign. Rob Williams

REDBANK Plaza has partnered with an organisation called Share the Dignity to help women who are homeless or who have been victims of domestic violence access sanitary items.

Collection points have been set up outside of Coles and Aldi for shoppers to donate feminine hygiene products such as pads, maternity pads, incontinence pads, new reusable pads, tampons, period-proof underwear and menstrual cups.

All donations must be brand new, sealed in their original packaging and comply with Australian quality standards.

Share the Dignity will then pass on the donated items to a variety of charities and organisations locally who help women in need.

They aim to collect enough sanitary items to ensure a year round supply for that particular drop off point.

Redbank Plaza marketing manager Kylie Keioskie said she was impressed by how many people have donated already.

"We put the bins out last Wednesday and since then we have had to empty them three times already," she said.

"Everyone has been really supportive in helping this cause, which we know will mean a lot to women and girls around the area.

"We emptied the bins three times in a week, which is great.

"This was the first time we have partnered with Share the Dignity. All of our 20 stores are doing it, so it's a real collective effort."

Ladies who work at the Reject Shop bought 200 packets of pads to donate to the cause, out of their own money, which was very generous.

Centre management then matched that, totalling 400 packets of pads donated to the hundreds they have already received.

"We are always going to support this kind of initiative, especially since the support from the community has been so high," Ms Keioskie said.