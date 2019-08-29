Shopping centre getting $10 million facelift, rebrand

GLIMPSE: The refurbishment of St Ives Shopping Centre is expected to be completed by Christmas.

AN IPSWICH shopping centre in the midst of a $10million overhaul will be rebranded in an effort to "kickstart" the development around it.

St Ives Shopping Centre at Goodna, built in the '70s, was purchased by Sydney-based developer Mintus in March last year.

The company paid $30.45million for the centre and six adjacent properties.

The centre is being completely refurbished to include a new laneway linking the front and rear carparks, as well as new signage, LED lighting, resurfaced 500-space carpark and bathroom facilities.

Amenities are set to open late September and the entire project is expected to be completed before Christmas.

The centre will be renamed Goodna Marketplace.

Mintus retail and residential director Ben Stewart said the new name represents the "market style" layout of the centre.

"We are also proud of the name Goodna," he said.

"It's an area of significant community spirit and continues to provide fantastic value for new families moving to the area.

"Our rebranded and refurbished centre will now be a proud addition to the local community and kickstart surrounding development."

Since the shopping centre was purchased last year, Anytime Fitness has been added, Goodna Family Medical Centre and a discount gift store expanded, BWS has relocated opposite anchor tenant Woolworths, Discount Drug Store was re-signed and terms for a number of smaller retailers were also agreed.

"As more works progress, we will announce more retailers," Mr Stewart said.

"We have a number of speciality shops available including a prominent cafe, takeaway food, services and plans for a purpose-built child care centre.

"In addition, we are in the early stages of planning a large format centre to the rear (of the centre)".

Mr Stewart said a refurbished area would significantly benefit the local community and act as a catalyst for future growth.

The Goodna shopping centre has had a number of renovations since the '70s.