NEW SHOPS: Exciting businesses move into Ipswich centre

The Booval Fair foodcourt has been renovated. Rob Williams

THE addition of a new-look food court at the popular Booval Fair Shopping Centre earlier this year was just the tip of the iceberg.

Over the past few months, shoppers would have noticed the Brisbane Rd centre has been a hive of activity, both inside and out.

Marketing manager Amy-Leigh Myers said six businesses were either relocating within the centre or adding to the mix of retail, food and services available at Booval.

Among the new arrivals will be the Booval Fair Medical and Therapy Centre, which will move into the Brisbane Rd-facing shop recently vacated by Just Crazy Bargains.

Meanwhile, Just Crazy Bargains has moved into a dedicated, new, stand-alone building that has recently been constructed adjacent to the Pet Barn.

The other new arrival will be Helloworld travel agents, which has relocated from the Ipswich CBD.

The new Helloworld will be located in the shop front formerly occupied by Amaze Beauty, which will relocate within the centre.

Healer's Therapy - specialising in massage - is yet another new arrival to Booval Fair.

The chess game is topped off with the arrival of Lee Volk Jeweller, which will slot into a shop formerly occupied by Hourglass Jewellers and is expected to open in the next couple of days.

While it's great news for Booval Fair shoppers and for the overall look of the centre, Ms Myers said job hunters could also benefit.

"We know the medical centre is looking to hire therapists and the jeweller's will be hiring," she said.

"It is definitely an exciting time here with all the changes happening and the fresh fit-outs."

Ms Myers said there would be no disruption to normal trading as the shops were renovated and different businesses started to move in.