Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Shopping centre expansion opening date delayed

Karalee Shopping Village has a planned upgrade due for completion in early 2019.
Karalee Shopping Village has a planned upgrade due for completion in early 2019. Rob Williams
Andrew Korner
by

WORK on the major expansion of Karalee Shopping Centre has been delayed by five months as the developer waits on a change to the approvals.

In August this year Consolidated Properties and Melbourne-based boutique property finance company CVS Lane Capital Partners announced plans to build a 3900sq m Coles supermarket and 12 speciality shops at the Karalee Shopping Village, next to the existing 3429sq m Woolworths-anchored neighbourhood centre.

The addition would increase the shopping centre to more than double its current size.

Work was to begin in September, however Consolidated Properties this week confirmed that it had applied for a minor amendment to the development application before Ipswich City Council.

As a result, the revised start date for construction is February next year, with completion expected in April, 2019.

In addition to the supermarket and specialty stores, the new development will accommodate the refurbishment of the entire shopping precinct, as well as an expanded medical centre incorporating Allied Health, increased access with signalled intersection on Junction Rd, and a restaurant precinct.

The developer says it plans to announce more of its confirmed tenants in the coming months.

The 5.92ha property, which is over three lots, was purchased for $26 million in 2015.

Consolidated properties estimated the total value of the neighbouring shopping centres to be $80 million, once the work is completed.

Related Items

Topics:  development ipswich business karalee shopping centre

Ipswich Queensland Times

Why you should be going straight to the pool deck

ENGLISH cricket fans will have no reason to scorch in the Queensland heat this summer with the legendary Pool Deck on its way back to the Gabba.

The 48-hour food guide to eating your way around Brisbane

IF THERE is one thing you shouldn’t bring with you to Brisbane, it’s a full stomach because you’re going to need all the room you can get.

Holey Moley! This is the best mini golf set-up we’ve seen

WHEN you rock up to this ‘kidult’ haven, you’d be forgiven for thinking you were entering a church for Sunday mass… you’re definitely not.

Sausages abandoned in One Nation, unions park dual

Sausages abandoned in One Nation, unions park dual

Things got a bit messy at an event promoted as a domestic violence fundraiser barbecue at Queens Park

Want a CMC Rocks ticket? Here's how to get one

Country and Roots festival CMC Rocks is back at Willowbank in 2017.

There are more than 9000 people on the wait list for a ticket

Remembering their sacrifice

STUNNING: Soldiers' Memorial Hall's beautiful stained-glass window.

Dedicated band of ladies the driving force behind memorial

Country town's link with famous poet, Lawson

ICON: A park at Walloon in which is a bronze image of the Australian poet Henry Lawson, was named in his honour in 2007. Lawson wrote in 1891 a poem regarding two sisters who drowned in a Walloon waterhole. Standing beside the image of Henry Lawson is a grand-nephew, Peter Lawson.

Times Past

Local Partners