Shopping centre expansion opening date delayed

WORK on the major expansion of Karalee Shopping Centre has been delayed by five months as the developer waits on a change to the approvals.

In August this year Consolidated Properties and Melbourne-based boutique property finance company CVS Lane Capital Partners announced plans to build a 3900sq m Coles supermarket and 12 speciality shops at the Karalee Shopping Village, next to the existing 3429sq m Woolworths-anchored neighbourhood centre.

The addition would increase the shopping centre to more than double its current size.

Work was to begin in September, however Consolidated Properties this week confirmed that it had applied for a minor amendment to the development application before Ipswich City Council.

As a result, the revised start date for construction is February next year, with completion expected in April, 2019.

In addition to the supermarket and specialty stores, the new development will accommodate the refurbishment of the entire shopping precinct, as well as an expanded medical centre incorporating Allied Health, increased access with signalled intersection on Junction Rd, and a restaurant precinct.

The developer says it plans to announce more of its confirmed tenants in the coming months.

The 5.92ha property, which is over three lots, was purchased for $26 million in 2015.

Consolidated properties estimated the total value of the neighbouring shopping centres to be $80 million, once the work is completed.