Shopping centre expansion a big boost for job seekers

Ipswich City Council administrator Greg Chemello, Consolidated Properties Group executive chairman Don O'Rorke, CVS Lane Capital Partners chief executive officer Lee Centra and Russell Fryer from Hutchinson Builders at the opening of Karalee Shopping Village. Ashleigh Howarth

HUNDREDS of people have gained employment following the construction and opening of several businesses at Karalee Shopping Village.

About 200 tradies, including young apprentices using their skills for the first time, worked around the clock to complete the 6214sqm expansion of the centre, which began in April last year.

Another 120 people were able to find a job with small businesses in the complex.

Coles supermarkets has employed the most workers so far, with 82 team members, 30 of whom are working for the first time.

In the coming months, extra jobs will be created when more businesses lease shopfronts. The centre is finalising negotiations with business owners.

Fast food giant McDonald's has also purchased a site at the Karalee Shopping Village and is expected to commence construction shortly, adding another 100 full-time jobs.

Consolidated Properties Group executive chairman Don O'Rorke said the centre expansion was planned with the needs of the community in mind.

"Karalee and surrounding suburbs are expected to see continued strong growth over the coming years, so the redevelopment of this shopping centre is about three things - delivering local jobs, creating a more convenient lifestyle and keeping expenditure in a local community," he said.

Ipswich City Council administrator Greg Chemello said the $80million investment by Karalee Shopping Village owners Consolidated Properties Group and CVS Lane Capital Partners shows confidence to invest in the city.

"To spend $80million in a community is a big decision, so I congratulate you for doing that, as it shows confidence in this part of Ipswich," he said.

"This city overall is the fastest growing city in Queensland by miles. The growth rate is about 5 per cent at the moment, which is great.

"One of the most important things for cities like Ipswich, and the nucleus around Brisbane, is to have jobs that are close to homes, and this is an example of that."