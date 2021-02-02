Shopping centre emroiled in international scam

Orion Springfield Central has been the target on an international social media scam. Pic: file photo

Orion Springfield Central has been the target on an international social media scam. Pic: file photo

MANAGEMENT of Orion Springfield Central shopping centre have been forced to issue a warning after a social media profile impersonating the company attempted to scam customers.

It comes following reports the copycat profile directly messaged users asking for bank details and delivered promises of fake competitions.

A spokeswoman for the shopping centre said management were first made aware of the scam last week after a number of people reported the issue.

“These profiles were reported by customers which assisted Facebook in deactivating the pages in a timely manner,” she said.

She said the scammers had sent both friend requests and private messages to social media users throughout the Ipswich area.

Fortunately, it appeared many potential victims were quick to cotton on to the rort.

“As soon as I seen they wanted my bank details I blocked them,” Leanne Nunes wrote.

Another woman, Rochelle McHugh, said she received a private message requesting she provide her personal details.

The spokeswoman said police had not been contacted over the matter.

“However, in line with Facebook community standards, the internationally run profiles were reported and in turn deactivated,” she said.

“As a precaution a post was published on the Orion Springfield Central page to ensure customers were aware and any other profiles were also reported.”

Management later confirmed the page only operated under a business page and would never send friend requests from a personal account.

“The safety of all of our customers and community is our highest priority,” she said.

“We ask that anyone who receives questionable correspondence from any channels claiming to be Orion Springfield Central, please immediately report the profile to Facebook as a breach of their community guidelines.”

She urged users to inform the business directly should similar incidents occur.