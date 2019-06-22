Shopping centre drama lands bad-tempered shopper in jail

A KICK to the glass door at Riverlink shopping centre put a bad-tempered shopper back into a jail cell.

The tantrum from Ross Carter on January 5 caused nearly $5000 damage, Ipswich Magistrates Court heard.

Carter's problematic history was also revealed.

Appearing in the dock, 35-year-old Ross Steven Carter, 35, from North Ipswich, pleaded guilty to 26 offences including stealing; public nuisance; wilful damage; unlawful possession of suspected stolen property; trespass; assault; fare evasion; and failing to appear at court.

The offences were not detailed in the court but most of them occurred between November 2018 and February this year.

Many involved stealing clothes, socks, electrical items, food and even colouring pens and bacon from stores like Target, Woolworths and Subway.

Prosecutor Sergeant Bernard Elmore said Carter had 30 convictions for possession of dangerous drugs and other drug related offences, including 29 of stealing.

He said the convictions suggested Carter had no regard for the property rights of others.

Carter had spent 86 days in custody since his arrest in March.

Sgt Elmore said the damage bill to the Riverlink door was $4866, and at the time Carter was already banned from being at the shopping complex.

Defence lawyer Matthew Fairclough said the case was complicated by Carter's mental health problems and drug use.

Mr Fairclough said he'd been diagnosed with a schizoaffective disorder and was not always compliant with his anti-psychotic medication.

Carter's management of his mental health was complicated by his misuse of illicit substances.

Carter was sentenced to an overall head sentence of 11 months jail with lesser (concurrent) terms and penalties.

With 86 days in custody, he was given immediate parole release.

Carter was ordered to pay the $4866.70 door damages to the Riverlink centre.