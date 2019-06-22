Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Riverlink Shopping Centre.
Riverlink Shopping Centre. Rob Williams
Crime

Shopping centre drama lands bad-tempered shopper in jail

Ross Irby
by
21st Jun 2019 11:59 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A KICK to the glass door at Riverlink shopping centre put a bad-tempered shopper back into a jail cell.

The tantrum from Ross Carter on January 5 caused nearly $5000 damage, Ipswich Magistrates Court heard.

Carter's problematic history was also revealed.

Appearing in the dock, 35-year-old Ross Steven Carter, 35, from North Ipswich, pleaded guilty to 26 offences including stealing; public nuisance; wilful damage; unlawful possession of suspected stolen property; trespass; assault; fare evasion; and failing to appear at court.

The offences were not detailed in the court but most of them occurred between November 2018 and February this year.

Many involved stealing clothes, socks, electrical items, food and even colouring pens and bacon from stores like Target, Woolworths and Subway.

Prosecutor Sergeant Bernard Elmore said Carter had 30 convictions for possession of dangerous drugs and other drug related offences, including 29 of stealing.

He said the convictions suggested Carter had no regard for the property rights of others.

Carter had spent 86 days in custody since his arrest in March.

Sgt Elmore said the damage bill to the Riverlink door was $4866, and at the time Carter was already banned from being at the shopping complex.

Defence lawyer Matthew Fairclough said the case was complicated by Carter's mental health problems and drug use.

Mr Fairclough said he'd been diagnosed with a schizoaffective disorder and was not always compliant with his anti-psychotic medication.

Carter's management of his mental health was complicated by his misuse of illicit substances.

Carter was sentenced to an overall head sentence of 11 months jail with lesser (concurrent) terms and penalties.

With 86 days in custody, he was given immediate parole release.

Carter was ordered to pay the $4866.70 door damages to the Riverlink centre.

court news crime ipswich court qps
Ipswich Queensland Times

Top Stories

    How a horrible chest infection changed Henry's life forever

    premium_icon How a horrible chest infection changed Henry's life forever

    News The youngster spent 210 days in intensive care

    • 22nd Jun 2019 12:00 AM
    Another brush with law proves costly for prisoner

    premium_icon Another brush with law proves costly for prisoner

    Crime The prisoner will have further punishment after guard interaction.

    • 21st Jun 2019 11:59 PM
    Poor labelling lands Ipswich business in court and fined

    premium_icon Poor labelling lands Ipswich business in court and fined

    News A fruit shop has been fined $2000 after not labelling its products.

    • 21st Jun 2019 11:59 PM
    Council machinery fuel theft has fishy offender paying up

    premium_icon Council machinery fuel theft has fishy offender paying up

    Crime The fisherman wasn't going to let the big heist get away.

    • 21st Jun 2019 11:59 PM