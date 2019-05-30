Shopping centre coffee staple has reopened

LATEST: RIVERLINK'S coffee spot staple, Jamaica Blue, has reopened its doors after two weeks.

A post advertising its reopening went live on Facebook yesterday.

A spokesperson from Food Co, Jamaica Blue Cafe's parent company said due to a shortly expiring lease the franchisee had pulled out of the business.

More to come...

EARLIER: THE shock closure of a staple Ipswich coffee shop has left locals gobsmacked.

The Jamaica Blue Cafe at Riverlink has posted a sign in its window saying it is temporarily closed.

"Due to unforeseen circumstances this Jamaica Blue Café is currently closed and will be reopening soon. Apologies for any inconvenience," the sign reads.

Closure sign on the door of Jamaica Blue at Riverlink on May 16 2019 Samtui Selave

"The lease on this site is due to expire at the end of 2019," they said.

"The franchisee has decided not to continue on in the business. The Franchisor is currently reviewing its options."

The cafe opened in Riverlink in 2016 and is the latest in a string of Ipswich coffee spots to close its doors.