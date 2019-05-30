Menu
Coffee pour generic
Coffee pour generic Chevanon Photography
Business

Shopping centre coffee staple has reopened

Navarone Farrell
by
16th May 2019 3:56 PM | Updated: 30th May 2019 7:15 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

LATEST: RIVERLINK'S coffee spot staple, Jamaica Blue, has reopened its doors after two weeks.

A post advertising its reopening went live on Facebook yesterday.

A spokesperson from Food Co, Jamaica Blue Cafe's parent company said due to a shortly expiring lease the franchisee had pulled out of the business.

More to come...

EARLIER: THE shock closure of a staple Ipswich coffee shop has left locals gobsmacked.

The Jamaica Blue Cafe at Riverlink has posted a sign in its window saying it is temporarily closed.

"Due to unforeseen circumstances this Jamaica Blue Café is currently closed and will be reopening soon. Apologies for any inconvenience," the sign reads.

Closure sign on the door of Jamaica Blue at Riverlink on May 16 2019
Closure sign on the door of Jamaica Blue at Riverlink on May 16 2019 Samtui Selave

A spokesperson for Food Co, Jamaica Blue Cafe's parent company said due to a shortly expiring lease the franchisee has pulled out of the business.

"The lease on this site is due to expire at the end of 2019," they said.

"The franchisee has decided not to continue on in the business. The Franchisor is currently reviewing its options."

The cafe opened in Riverlink in 2016 and is the latest in a string of Ipswich coffee spots to close its doors.

