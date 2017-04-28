Shopping bliss for mums

Mums can now shop in peace while the kids are watched by the new child minding service Mini Minders coming soon to Orion Springfield Central.

WHAT is set to be music to many mums ears, Orion Springfield Central will soon be offering a permanent short-term child minding service.

The hugely popular Mini Minders will return for good next month and will offer a one-hour child minding service to children aged 2-8 years old.

Orion Springfield Central Marketing Manager, Yasmin Chrzescijanski said the service would be run by qualified childcare workers and would align with the values of the centre and its focus on supporting families and their shopping experience.

"Mini Minders is a service that was offered previously that was extremely popular and fits in with our strong focus on families and making life easier for parents,” Ms Chrzescijanski said.

"The service will cost $5 per child for one hour and there will be special offers for Mum & Co members who will receive a free visit for families of up to three children when it first opens.”

Shopping fun for all the family with Orion Springfield Central's newest service, Mini Minders child minding service. monkeybusinessimages

Mini Minders will be run by Westside Community Care whose qualified childcare educators will entertain the kids while parents shop to their heart's content.

"At the the beginning we will have two staff members on, so it will be like the childcare ratio of one adult per seven children, but the roster and number of staff will depend on demand and according to peak times,” Ms Chrzescijanski said.

"The care will be one hour per child, however should parents need longer and come back and there is space available, they can just book their child back in for another hour.”

Mini Minders will be located in the Target Mall adjacent to Ollie's Place and will operate Monday to Friday, 9.30am to 1.00pm.

For more information, visit Orion Springfield Central.