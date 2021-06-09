Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Fashion & Beauty

Shoppers rave about ‘luxe’ $30 Kmart dress

by Hannah Paine
9th Jun 2021 6:24 AM

 

It's officially winter, which means any outfit you're going to wear better come with the added bonus of being warm.

A $30 dress from Kmart has caught on for just this reason, plus the fact that it looks like a "dream" on a range of different sizes.

Sydney blogger Dani, who shares her love of affordable fashion on her Instagram account @luxeandlemonade, shared a series of photos of her wearing Kmart's long sleeve oversized midi dress last week.

"Ultimate comfort in this @kmartaus knit dress," Dani said of the outfit, which she paired with black combat boots and a bold red lip.

RELATED: 20 stylish shoes for your 2021 wardrobe

@luxeandlemonade’s Dani raved about the affordable Kmart dress. Picture: Instagram/@luxeandlemonade
@luxeandlemonade’s Dani raved about the affordable Kmart dress. Picture: Instagram/@luxeandlemonade

Dani's followers praised the outfit, saying it looked "gorgeous" and was the "best dress".

"It look so luxe," one person commented. "Love this colour."

"I freakin' need this. I NEED THIS," another wrote.

Instagram account @the30style also shared photos of her wearing the dress which she said was a "dream".

"Like a warm hug, so I can forget about how cold my toes are!" she captioned her post.

RELATED: Trench that outsells all else for three years straight

 

Blogger @the30style said the dress was like a ‘dream’. Picture: Instagram/@the30style
Blogger @the30style said the dress was like a ‘dream’. Picture: Instagram/@the30style

The dress also got glowing reviews in the Kmart Hacks & Decor Facebook group, where shoppers said they were "obsessed" with it.

But shoppers recommended going a size down for the perfect fit.

"I love this dress is so comfy. I'm a 12/14 depending on fit as I like my clothes roomy. Got a 12 it's it perfect. I don't bother wearing a belt either - less restriction the better," one person wrote.

"It's so nice and I'm a size 14 with a mum tum," another commented.

RELATED: Best black jeans available right now

Kmart’s teddy shackets have also been popular this winter. Picture: Instagram/l@luxeandlemonade, @thisisgenevieve_
Kmart’s teddy shackets have also been popular this winter. Picture: Instagram/l@luxeandlemonade, @thisisgenevieve_

$35 Kmart version of $459 David Jones 'teddy shacket'

The knit dress isn't the only must-have item from Kmart with the discount department store's teddy "shacket", a fleecy hybrid of a shirt and jacket, a firm winter favourite.

While retailers like David Jones are selling teddy shackets for as much as $459, Kmart's version, which comes in a nude peanut shade, costs just $35.

@luxeandlemonade told her followers she had "made a beeline" for the outwear while blooger @thisisgenevieve_ is also is a fan of the look.

 

 

Originally published as Shoppers rave about 'luxe' $30 Kmart dress

The dress also got glowing reviews on Facebook, however, the advice was to go a size down. Picture: Facebook/Kmart Hacks & Decor
The dress also got glowing reviews on Facebook, however, the advice was to go a size down. Picture: Facebook/Kmart Hacks & Decor

More Stories

dress fashion kmart

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Director allegedly withdrew $237,000 from dying business

        Premium Content Director allegedly withdrew $237,000 from dying business

        News A jury has been shown the alleged movement of money from the bank accounts of a business that was going bust, as its director faces trial.

        Legends of League boss gives evidence in misconduct trial

        Premium Content Legends of League boss gives evidence in misconduct trial

        News The lawyer for one of the accused Ipswich City Council officers posed questions to...

        Fierce winter storm to blast QLD: Snow, rain

        Premium Content Fierce winter storm to blast QLD: Snow, rain

        Weather Temperatures will plummet across southern Queensland today

        Wife’s chilling ‘obligation’ to child-killer husband

        Premium Content Wife’s chilling ‘obligation’ to child-killer husband

        News Julene Thorburn has revealed she still visits her murderer husband