Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Coles has made national changes to its baked bread. Picture: NCA NewsWire / Dan Peled
Coles has made national changes to its baked bread. Picture: NCA NewsWire / Dan Peled
News

Shoppers oblivious to big change at Coles

by Evin Priest
26th May 2021 7:44 AM | Updated: 8:13 AM

Coles has quietly made huge health-inspired tweaks to more than 40 of its bakery products, including reducing the salt content by the equivalent of two truckloads.

More than 76 tonnes of salt – which would fill two semi-trailers — from 46 items that are baked daily in a bid to remove 25 per cent of sodium from the varieties.

The supermarket giant’s popular white sandwich, toast and block loaves now contain as little as 274mg of sodium per 100 grams, compared to 2019 when they had 375mg per 100 grams in the recipe.

The changes were also aimed at keeping the bread softer for longer once customers took them home.

The new recipes were perfected during a two-year period with Australian family-owned flour business Manildra Group, based in Sydney.

Coles’ Bakery General Manager Andy Mossop said the salt reduction had not diminished the taste.

Coles has changed their baked bread nationally so it has reduced salt and is fluffier. Baker Mauricio Luna at Coles Moonee Ponds. Picture: Mark Stewart
Coles has changed their baked bread nationally so it has reduced salt and is fluffier. Baker Mauricio Luna at Coles Moonee Ponds. Picture: Mark Stewart

“Having less salt won’t impact the taste, as we don’t have to add as much salt in with the higher, cleaner grade of ingredients,” he said.

“You will get an extra couple of days out of the bread you buy.

“Our prices will still remain the same as we are committed to providing that value.”

In fact, the changes had been pushed through since February and customers had hardly noticed.

“Bread is a household staple and we sell more than 400 million Coles bakery loaves and rolls from the in-store bakery each year,” he said.

Originally published as Shoppers oblivious to big change at Coles

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Health shock: $550m ripped out of already sick system

        Premium Content Health shock: $550m ripped out of already sick system

        Health The Government has been accused of ripping nearly $550 million from the state’s health system even as hospitals struggle to cope.

        Legal euthanasia one step closer but regions in doubt

        Premium Content Legal euthanasia one step closer but regions in doubt

        Politics Voluntary assisted dying Qld laws move closer but regions at risk

        Shades of 1985 as state risks further blackouts

        Premium Content Shades of 1985 as state risks further blackouts

        News Brisbane power outage: Further blackouts not ruled out

        MP sets anti-vaxxers straight on Covid jab

        Premium Content MP sets anti-vaxxers straight on Covid jab

        News Shayne Neumann says the economic future of the country depends on a successful...