Shoppers help raise thousands for hospice

IN JUST four weeks, Coles customers and team members in Ipswich have raised more than $7780 as part of Coles' fundraising appeal for Queensland's only children's hospice, Hummingbird House.

Fundraising efforts by Ipswich locals at stores including Karalee, Ripley Valley and Ipswich Central helped to raise a record-breaking $433,000 across the state, which will help Hummingbird House continue to provide short break stays, family support services, creative therapies, and care for children with life-limiting conditions, and their families.

Hummingbird House general manager Fiona Hawthorne said she was humbled by the generosity of shoppers.

"Once again, the amazing team at Coles have gone above and beyond for Hummingbird House, raising a record-breaking amount for the hospice. Words cannot express how grateful we are to Coles' team members and customers for their support, helping us to continue to provide vital support to Queensland families,” she said.

Coles state general manager Jerry Farrell said the company is grateful for the continuous support of communities around Queensland in raising funds for this vital cause.

"The vital work by Hummingbird House makes such a difference to so many families during an emotional and challenging time in their lives, and Coles is proud to continue to provide support.”

Since 2016, Coles shoppers and team members have contributed more than $1.9 million to Hummingbird House.

Inspired by the creative art therapy offered by Hummingbird House, nine-year-old Nate from Brisbane designed one of Coles' $2 donation cards in support of his older sister Abbey, who is a guest of Hummingbird House.

"Hummingbird House is a nice, calm place for my family and me to visit my sister. When we go and stay with Abbey, we know that she is safe and mum and dad can relax, because Hummingbird House is caring for her,” he said.