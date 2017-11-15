Shoppers have their say on yes result

SAME SEX MARRIAGE: The votes are in and the majority of Australians voted Yes to same-sex marriage.

REACTIONS to today's historic same sex marriage yes vote have been overly positive.

The QT asked Ipswich residents shopping at Riverlink what they thought an hour after the yes result was announced.

Many people were happy to say they supported a yes vote but did not want their names or photos taken.

Of the four that agreed to go on the record there wasn't one negative view.

I think it's fantastic. Sharde Holzberger

Parliament House in Canberra flew rainbow coloured flags today to support the vote.

The sooner the better. Tony Cale

Across the nation 61.6% of people voted in favour of same sex marriage with 38.4% voting no with 0.2% being unclear.

Everyone should have a right to marry whoever they want. Aidan Young

Every state had a majority yes vote, except New South Wales.

I hope that whatever comes of it we get back o treating people as people regardless of the way they vote. Natalie Hohaia

People rallied to celebrate the vote in Brisbane.