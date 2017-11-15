Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Shoppers have their say on yes result

SAME SEX MARRIAGE: The votes are in and the majority of Australians voted Yes to same-sex marriage.
SAME SEX MARRIAGE: The votes are in and the majority of Australians voted Yes to same-sex marriage. Contributed

REACTIONS to today's historic same sex marriage yes vote have been overly positive.

The QT asked Ipswich residents shopping at Riverlink what they thought an hour after the yes result was announced.

Many people were happy to say they supported a yes vote but did not want their names or photos taken.

Of the four that agreed to go on the record there wasn't one negative view.

I think it's fantastic. Sharde Holzberger
I think it's fantastic. Sharde Holzberger CARLY MORRISSEY

Parliament House in Canberra flew rainbow coloured flags today to support the vote.

The sooner the better. Tony Cale
The sooner the better. Tony Cale CARLY MORRISSEY

Across the nation 61.6% of people voted in favour of same sex marriage with 38.4% voting no with 0.2% being unclear.

Everyone should have a right to marry whoever they want. Aidan Young
Everyone should have a right to marry whoever they want. Aidan Young CARLY MORRISSEY

Every state had a majority yes vote, except New South Wales.

I hope that whatever comes of it we get back o treating people as people regardless of the way they vote. Natalie Hohaia
I hope that whatever comes of it we get back o treating people as people regardless of the way they vote. Natalie Hohaia CARLY MORRISSEY

People rallied to celebrate the vote in Brisbane.

Ipswich Queensland Times
UPDATE: Teen in Dodrill bashing case will appear next month

UPDATE: Teen in Dodrill bashing case will appear next month

He is the only person charged in relation to the incident.

Accused rapist still advising One Nation's Malcolm Roberts

One Nation Senator Malcolm Roberts speaks to adviser Sean Black earlier this year. Mr Black has been charged with rape. Picture: AAP Image/Glenn Hunt

It's been two weeks since the former staffer's case went public

YES or NO? Here's how Ipswich regions voted in SSM survey

Australia's same-sex marriage postal vote , australia post box.. 21 sept 2017

Breakdown of SSM votes across Ipswich area

Development of Ipswich motorsport precinct on hold: Council

Pit lane action during the Ipswich SuperSprint series at Queensland Raceway.

Ipswich Motorsport Park company to be wound up

Local Partners