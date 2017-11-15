Shoppers have their say on yes result

REACTIONS to today's historic same sex marriage yes vote have been overly positive.
The QT asked Ipswich residents shopping at Riverlink what they thought an hour after the yes result was announced.
Many people were happy to say they supported a yes vote but did not want their names or photos taken.
Of the four that agreed to go on the record there wasn't one negative view.
Parliament House in Canberra flew rainbow coloured flags today to support the vote.
Across the nation 61.6% of people voted in favour of same sex marriage with 38.4% voting no with 0.2% being unclear.
Every state had a majority yes vote, except New South Wales.
People rallied to celebrate the vote in Brisbane.