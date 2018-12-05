Shoppers have their say on building suburb's challenges

RESIDENTS of Redbank Plains love their community but are not in denial about the challenges it faces.

The QT visited the suburb's Town Square during the lunch rush to speak with locals about the city they live in.

As the mercury hits 40C, most shoppers head dart between the cool relief of retailers' air conditioning.

Trish Gibbs casts a calm figure as she quietly strolls past lines of shopfronts.

"We moved here at a time when this was just a corner store," she said, pointing at the now bustling front entrance of ALDI supermarket.

She moved here 28 years ago and loves it.

While the dirt roads and corner milk bars have gone, the fabric of the region remains the same.

Ms Gibbs teaches at the local high school and witnesses every day the challenges young people face.

"Transport is a big issue," she said.

"The students struggle to get to their workplaces.

She predicts the same problems facing the town now will continue into the future.

"It's all the usual things about infrastructure - they'll be the challenges - coping with growth," she said.

The future of Redbank Plains is fresh in the mind of Stephen and Ildi Thorn.

They were out grocery shopping with son, Zac.

"I really like the amount of sporting fields in the area," Ms Thorn said.

"The convenience of the place is also great."

Mr Thorn said the area needed more support services and for residents to take more care of the region.

"There's so much rubbish around," he said.

The dumping complaint was echoed by ten-year Plains' resident Sven Hall.

"You come here (Town Square) in the morning look at the rubbish," he said.

"People should have some pride, have some integrity in their area."

Mr Hall loved the convenience of the area, but wanted others to have same pride.

As the heat hits shoppers Chris Lees stops to sit on a bench for an ice coffee drink.

She relocated from Annerley about five years ago to Redbank Plains and loves the convenience of the place.

"I'm close to work," she said. "It only takes me about 15 minutes."

While she likes the closeness and the community feeling, Ms Lees believes more needs to be done to improve the roads around the region.

She also hopes, as the city continues to grow, its peacefulness will remain.

"You don't get any trouble, hopefully it stays that way too," she said.

While most are optimistic about the future, some don't plan to hang around.

"I won't be here in 10 years," David Stevens responded when asked about the direction of the suburb.

The 18-year resident of Redbank Plains believes the region has gone down the wrong planning path.

"I think the developments they've put in the area hasn't shaped the area well," he said.

"This council has been shaped by development and the dollar rather than what the community wants."

The traffic management worker travels about 45 minutes to Stapylton each day.

He plans to "move somewhere else", probably the Gold Coast hinterland, sometime before 2028.