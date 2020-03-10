Shoppers asked to dig deep to help end period poverty

Booval Fair administration manager Shirley Bayliss, operations manager Dave Aleckson, marketing manager Anastasia Young and centre manager Craig Moffatt are supporting the Share the Dignity Campaign.

SHOPPERS are being asked to throw an extra box of tampons and other feminine hygiene products into their trolleys this month to help give dignity back to poverty-stricken women across the country.

For the month of March, families are being urged to donate sanitary items which will be given to girls and women in crisis through the Share the Dignity program.

Share the Dignity is a charity that makes a difference for people experiencing homelessness, domestic violence and period poverty. Each year they collect thousands of products and distribute them around shelters.

Booval Fair and Redbank Plaza Shopping Centre have once again come on board and signed up to be collection points for the organisation.

Booval Fair marketing manager Anastasia Young said the centre was proud to partner with this worthy cause.

“Booval Fair Shopping Centre is proud to be partnering up with Share the Dignity again this year to help collect donations for local women and girls doing it tough who are need of sanitary items that they may not be able to afford due to circumstances out of their control,” Miss Young said.

“This month’s Dignity Drive is particularly special with the Share the Dignity charity celebrating their fifth birthday.

“The Dignity Drive has previously been well received by our customers and we hope that will continue this year.

“All it takes is a few dollars to spare to make a big difference in someone’s current situation. “Remember the next time you do your shop, “one for me, one for her”.”

Donations can range anywhere from pads and tampons to period underwear, menstrual cups and other feminine hygiene products.

Booval Fair’s donation box is located in front of Woolworths.

Shoppers to Redbank Plaza can find the collection box outside of Coles.

For more information about Share the Dignity, log onto www.sharethedignity.com.au.