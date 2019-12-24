Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
The window of an exclusive boutique shop in a shopping centre suddenly exploded, spraying glass as shoppers raced around on Christmas Eve.
The window of an exclusive boutique shop in a shopping centre suddenly exploded, spraying glass as shoppers raced around on Christmas Eve.
News

Shop window explodes inside shopping centre

by Christopher Harris
24th Dec 2019 2:10 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

An exclusive boutique shop window suddenly exploded in Sydney's eastern suburbs on Christmas Eve, throwing shards of glass near shoppers.

Westfield Bondi Junction customers immediately began screaming when the window of American luxury accessories brand Tory Burch appeared to suddenly combust about 1pm on Tuesday.

It is not believed anybody was injured in the incident.

The shattered window at the Tory Burch at Westfield Bondi Junction. Picture: Daily Telegraph
The shattered window at the Tory Burch at Westfield Bondi Junction. Picture: Daily Telegraph

The mysterious explosion is believed to have been caused by a someone knocking over a store mannequin in the store, according to a nearby shop assistant.

"Apparently a mannequin fell and it was the nose of the mannequin that hit the glass. It was like an emergency hammer," she said.

"It was very odd to happen especially today, right before Christmas.

"It just cracked and it was a shower of glass. It kind of all just fell.

"It was lucky no one was standing right next to it."

 

Shocked shoppers outside the Tory Burch store after the window shattered. Picture: Daily Telegraph
Shocked shoppers outside the Tory Burch store after the window shattered. Picture: Daily Telegraph

 

Another shop assistant said he believed no one was injured in the incident.

"It was safety glass so everyone is fine," he said.

Westfield Bondi Junction centre management staff said they did not know what had caused the incident.

NSW Police and NSW Ambulance said they had no record of the incident.

This is the second incident involving Westfield shopping centres, after shoppers were knocked over and injured, with five taken to hospital, when the crowd surged as the prize-filled balloons were released during Westfield Parramatta's "mega balloon drop" at midnight on Tuesday.

exploding window shopping centre westfield

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        MEASLES ALERT: Two new cases confirmed in Ipswich

        MEASLES ALERT: Two new cases confirmed in Ipswich

        Health Two more cases of measles have been confirmed in the past week in the Ipswich area, taking the total to 10 cases in the past month.

        How Ipswich used to celebrate Christmas on Nolan St

        premium_icon How Ipswich used to celebrate Christmas on Nolan St

        News If you grew up in Ipswich in the 90s, you probably visited

        Couple cleans up Ipswich suburb after child hospitalised

        premium_icon Couple cleans up Ipswich suburb after child hospitalised

        Environment They may have only lived in the suburb for six months, but one couple has been...

        David Trumpy Bridge nudie runner grins and giggles in jail

        premium_icon David Trumpy Bridge nudie runner grins and giggles in jail

        Crime Police took a series of triple-0 calls from overwhelmed people with the misfortune...