Shop tills jingling at busy Christmas decorations store

WITH Christmas less than one month away, the cash tills are jingling at popular Ipswich business Mrs Claus and Santa.

The Top of Town business, which opened its doors three years ago, has a range of discounts to help out shoppers for Christmas 2018. Store owner Christine Regan says more people than ever are coming through the doors.

"The business has been busy providing decorations for companies, schools and other venues," Mrs Regan said.

"Next year, we will add in a corporate decoration service."

Mrs Claus and Santa features a huge selection of Christmas decorations, gifts and more.

"People are under time-pressure these days," Mrs Regan said.

"They come into the shop, chat and really wind down. They love the experience."

Mrs Regan believes the colours, music and wonderful atmosphere remind people about what the season is really about.

"We delight to chat with customers and help them work out decorations and make other selections," she said.

The Christmas Lights competition is in full swing and there is a wide range of outdoor and indoor lighting with 50 per cent price reductions.

The shop is offering a range of discounts throughout the lead up to Christmas.

Mrs Claus and Santa will hold a pre-Christmas Boxing Day Sale for those shoppers seeking a bargain.

"We are doing this the week before Christmas, so people can take advantage of great prices and our way of saying thanks and merry Christmas," she said.

"We have a very solid online shopping trade and we are getting customers from all over Australia."

Mrs Claus and Santa operates year-round, with gifts for all seasons, and carries products by Mark Roberts, Patience Brewster, Jim Shore, Katherine, Raz, and many more.

"We have quality decorations, trees, gifts and other ornaments. People are looking for quality," she said.

Mrs Regan customers enjoy the tradition of named baubles.

"We have a range of baubles and we can put on people's name as a decal," she said.

"We don't mind if customers bring their own baubles and have us put on the names. This is big with a child's first Christmas.

"We are opening up 10am-4pm Sundays and until 5pm Wednesday, Thursday and Friday.

"I am putting up a lot of lights and decorations as we move into December. Hours will be extended further as we get closer to Christmas."

Find the store at 130 Brisbane St, or online at www.mrsclausandsanta. com.au/