Shop staff wise to mum's car seat antics

A MUM who tried to defraud an Ipswich store by getting a refund on a baby car seat that had not been purchased has been convicted and fined $400.

Tiffany Ann Dodd, 41, last week pleaded guilty in Ipswich Magistrates Court to an attempted fraud to gain financial benefit on October 21, 2017.

A police prosecutor said Dodd and another female were in the Kmart Riverlink store and each had an empty shopping trolley.

The other female took a baby car seat from a shelf and met up with Dodd who then took the seat to a counter and requested a refund.

Dodd claimed to have purchased the seat a couple of weeks before and did not have a receipt.

When suspicious staff called the store manager Dodd attempted to push past the police officers.

Her lawyer told the court Christmas had been looming, Dodd was a sole parent and been hoping to get "a store credit" so she could buy necessary items.

Magistrate Louisa Pink noted Dodd's last shop steal conviction was in 2012.

She said the new offence was "a deliberate deceitful act".