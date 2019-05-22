Shop savvy to save, says RACQ

THE state's peak motoring body has slammed south east Queensland fuel retailers for ripping off drivers as unfair indicative retail margins were observed across the region.

RACQ spokesperson Renee Smith said the southeast was in the grip of the expensive phase of the fuel cycle but retailers were charging way more than what was considered fair.

"The average in Ipswich has fallen 4.6c/L since it peaked at 163.7c/L last week but some retailers are still pocketing an indicative retail margin of more than 23c/L," Ms Smith said.

"It's really frustrating indicative retail margins remain so high even after the fuel cycle's been sitting at the top of the market for almost a week."

Ms Smith said Ipswich's current average for unleaded was currently 159.1c/L and urged drivers to shop savvy to save.

"There are some savings to be made during this expensive phase. About 10 per cent of retailers in the area are selling unleaded for 150c/L or less, with deals in the dollar-thirties at some servos in West Ipswich and Booval," she said.

"Use the apps and websites available, including RACQ's Fair Fuel Finder to make sure you get the best deal in your area.

"If you have to buy fuel while we're still near the top of the cycle, just top up for now, and wait until the price falls further to fill the tank."

The best deal on offer in Ipswich yesterday was at Booval.

The Caltex Woolworths at 139 Cole St was selling at 139.7c/L.

There was also good value to be had at the 7-Eleven and Puma Citiswtich on Brisbane St in West Ipswich with both stations selling at 142.9c/L.

Other stations selling below the RACQ's recommended fair fuel price of 148.9c/L were the BP and Puma at Aratula.

Of the 23 stations listed on the RACQ website yesterday, 17 were charging above the recommended fair fuel price, and three of them were selling above 163.9c/L- 24.2c/L more expensive than the Caltex at Booval.