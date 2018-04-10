Shop plans for old Masters site ready for reveal

DEVELOPERS who bought the old Masters site at Springfield Central are ready to start making some changes to the derelict warehouse.

Ipswich City Council this month approved a development application for the site for owners Home Consortium to put up multiple billboards revealing their plans.

There are some strict conditions however - the eight signs must not read 'Springfield' but 'Springfield Central'.

Artist impressions show expansive warehouse-style shops including Spotlight, Anaconda and Chemist Warehouse.

The site last sold in 2010 for $4.95m.

The fresh development approval comes after the company applied to the council in February to transform the disused warehouse including 10 tenancies and a café.

Home Consortium will eventually transform 40 of the former hardware centres into hypermarkets featuring lifestyle, health and appliance brands.

The first Queensland centre opened at North Lakes in November with Toys R Us, Nick Scali Furniture and Chemist Warehouse as key tenants.

The Home Consortium application for Springfield Central said its interest in the area stemmed from strong population growth.

"This is expected to create additional demand in the trade area for homemaker type retail offers, which in turn is expected to create over 100 new jobs," the DA read.

"The site is in a highly accessible location and the specialty tenants envisaged are not expected to affect the local activity centre hierarchy, being a complementary offer to that within the balance of the Springfield Town Centre.

"The proposed development represents an enhanced retail offer for residents, repurposing a vacant site that if not fully occupied or underutilised could detract from success story."