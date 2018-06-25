Shop closure is not the end for this fashion business

IN STORE: Saylor and Saige owner Sarah Franklin is closing her retail store at Orion next month but says the change is not permanent.

IN STORE: Saylor and Saige owner Sarah Franklin is closing her retail store at Orion next month but says the change is not permanent. Cordell Richardson

THERE is nothing like trying on clothes before buying them, a preference fashion business owner Sarah Franklin can appreciate.

It was the motivating force that inspired her to move her online business, Saylor and Saige, to a retail space at Orion shopping centre last year - but she promises her decision to close the shop and move back to an online business model is not permanent.

"The move back to online-only is only temporary until I can find a new retail location," she said.

Ms Franklin said the biggest hurdle for any small business was the balancing act - location and affordability of a retail store.

"We have received a great amount of support from the local area by giving shoppers an option for elevated casual and special occasion wear without having to travel into the city," she said.

"Adding a retail aspect to an online-only business model has changed our marketing and buying strategy to complement the local market and the needs of our local customers.

"I have introduced some new labels to our store that I felt filled a gap in the market and expanded our offering to the area. Since opening our retail space in February 2017, my business has experienced growth and greater brand awareness due to having exposure to a wider local market.

"By having a retail store, customers can truly appreciate the quality of the fabrics, which can never be completely represented by photos.

"Having the ability to try clothing on also reduces ordering an incorrect size or to see how a garment fits the individual's figure."

Ms Franklin said while the business' online presence allowed her to reach a broader market globally, it was saturated with choice for consumers.

"An online store is vital for business in the current market but, based on our experience, brick and mortar is still highly valued by consumers in the fashion sector," she said.

"The key is providing a high level of service and care.

"I am looking forward to finding a new retail location and will continue to trade online in the meantime and I am also planning the addition of in-home showings ... details to be announced soon."

The last day of trade at Saylor and Saige is July 3.