Police at the scene of a shooting on Acacia Rd, Bauple.Photo: Alistair Brightman
Crime

SHOOTING SCENE: Police scour bush after gunman flees

Shaun Ryan
by
13th Feb 2020 1:11 PM | Updated: 2:04 PM
POLICE are scouring the scene of a shooting near Maryborough as a search for the alleged gunman continues.

Crews are combing the property at Acacia Rd, Bauple, where a 28-year-old man was shot about 3pm yesterday.

He sustained a gunshot wound to his right leg and was airlifted to the Sunshine Coast University Hospital in a stable condition.

Detectives are searching for the man who they believe was also at the scene before fleeing on foot.

He is described as Caucasian, around 175cm tall with a scruffy appearance, beard. He was wearing dark clothing.

Anyone who sees the man is urged not to approach him and call police.

A detective and scenes of crime officer from Maryborough could be seen from the road on Thursday morning looking for evidence.

Shovels and a metal detector were also used in the search for clues.

A gravel road leads to the home, which includes several dilapidated buildings.

Officers on scene could not speak to reporters but more information is expected to be made available later today.

The investigation continues.

