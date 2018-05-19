Texas school shooter identified as 10 confirmed dead

Santa Fe High School student Dakota Shrader is comforted by her mother Susan Davidson after her friend was shot, with eight reportedly dead. Picture: Stuart Villanueva/The Galveston County Daily News via AP

Santa Fe High School student Dakota Shrader is comforted by her mother Susan Davidson after her friend was shot, with eight reportedly dead. Picture: Stuart Villanueva/The Galveston County Daily News via AP

Dimitrios Pagourtzis, 17, named as student who opened fire on a high school in Texas

At least 10 people were killed including nine students and one teacher

Police scouring the school for any further injured or hiding

Authorities have reportedly found possible explosive devices at the school and off campus.

CNN has reported 12 people are hospitalised.

University of Texas Medical Branch told ABC News it was treating three patients with gunshot wounds.

4am: THE Texas school shooter has been identified as Dimitrios Pagourtzis, 17 - a student at the school.

He is in police custody.

CNN is reporting there is now 10 people confirmed dead, including nine students and one teacher.

3.30am: A STUDENT has described what it was like when shooting broke out at her school in Santa Fe in Texas.

"I shouldn't be going through this. It's my school. This is my daily life. I shouldn't have to feel like that, and I feel scared to even go back," she said in a video ABC News in the United States tweeted.

Santa Fe High School junior Guadalupe Sanchez, 16, cries in the arms of her mother, Elida Sanchez, after a shooting at Santa Fe High School. Picture: Michael Ciaglo/Houston Chronicle via AP

"As soon as the alarms went off, everybody just started running outside.

"And next thing you know, everybody looks, and then you hear 'boom, boom, boom'.

"And I just ran as fast as I could to the nearest forest so I could hide and I called my mum.



"I didn't hear it inside the school but as soon as we got out, we heard it, all of us.

Police officers in tactical gear arrive at the school, where explosive devices were discovered. Picture: Kevin M. Cox /The Galveston County Daily News via AP

"We were in class. It was first period still. The alarms started going off, everybody went outside and all the teachers are like 'get this way, get this way, come over here, come over here'.



"Next thing you know, we hear the booms, and everybody just starts running.



"Everybody is yelling "Run! Go! As fast as you can."

Student tearfully recounts escaping deadly shooting at Texas high school.



“I shouldn’t be going through this. It’s my school. This is my daily life.” https://t.co/ja4ueWucO3 pic.twitter.com/OQMEIcNVu7 — ABC News (@ABC) May 18, 2018

2.40am: INFLUENTIAL people have taken to social media to share their pain at the tragedy and call for change.

There are at least eight to dead dead in the Texas shooting, the 22nd school shooting in the United States for this year.

Authorities have reportedly found possible explosive devices at the school and off campus.

A 17-year-old man is in custody over the shooting.

Emergency personnel and law enforcement officers rushed to the school near Houston after an active shooter was reported on campus. Picture: KTRK-TV ABC13 via AP

Emma González, 18, told Santa Fe students they deserved more than thoughts and prayers.

She survived the February school shooting in Parkland Florida that killed 17 people and wounded 14.

Santa Fe High, you didn’t deserve this. You deserve peace all your lives, not just after a tombstone saying that is put over you. You deserve more than Thoughts and Prayers, and after supporting us by walking out we will be there to support you by raising up your voices. — Emma González (@Emma4Change) May 18, 2018

In response, she became an advocate for gun control and co-founded the gun-control advocacy group Never Again.



"Santa Fe High, you didn't deserve this," she tweeted.



"You deserve peace all your lives, not just after a tombstone saying that is put over you.



"You deserve more than Thoughts and Prayers, and after supporting us by walking out we will be there to support you by raising up your voices."

In response to a tweet about the shooting from United States President Donald Trump, New York Governor Andrew Cuomo wrote an open letter.

"Dear Donald Trump and Washington Republicans: Columbine. Virginia Tech. Sandy Hook. Las Vegas. Orlando. Parkland. Santa Fe. When is enough enough? How many more innocent people have to die before you act?​ You were elected to lead - DO SOMETHING," he wrote.

Dear @realDonaldTrump and Washington Republicans:

Columbine. Virginia Tech. Sandy Hook. Las Vegas. Orlando. Parkland. Santa Fe.

When is enough enough?

How many more innocent people have to die before you act?​

You were elected to lead – DO SOMETHING. https://t.co/2RnZ6By7cN — Andrew Cuomo (@NYGovCuomo) May 18, 2018

British television personality Piers Morgan said America was going straight into "thoughts & prayers Groundhog Day".

"There have been 200+ since Sandy Hook & NOTHING has been done to stop them. I don't know what to say anymore. The USA cares more about gun rights than kids being murdered," he said.

America going straight into 'thoughts & prayers' Groundhog Day mode after yet another mass school shooting.

There have been 200+ since Sandy Hook & NOTHING has been done to stop them.

I don't know what to say anymore.

The USA cares more about gun rights than kids being murdered. pic.twitter.com/XLXGiA5IWj — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) May 18, 2018

He too then attacked Donald Trump's tweet: "Your prayers don't seem to be stopping deranged kids shooting up your schools, Mr President. How about making it harder for them to get their hands on guns?".

2am AEST: A SHERIFF says there could be eight to 10 dead after a student at a Texas school opened fire a day before graduation.

The majority of those dead are students.

An unknown number of people are injured. CNN has reported 12 patients are receiving treatment.

University of Texas Medical Branch said it was treating three patients with gunshot wounds; two are adults and one is minor.

Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said his troops were still searching the school to ensure there were no more injured people and no others hiding.



He said they also would ensure there were no further dangerous devices at the school.



"My thoughts and prayers go out to whole Santa Fe community," he said.



"It's an active crime scene so all specific injuries and firearms evidence will come out later."

Photo shows Harris County Sheriff's officers responding to Texas school shooting. At least eight people were killed in the shooting, authorities say, and the suspect has been apprehended. https://t.co/Urde7ve9Zl pic.twitter.com/866eXyEw0W — ABC News (@ABC) May 18, 2018

Sheriff Gonzalez confirmed the shooter was a student at the school.

United States President Donald Trump said mass shooting had been "going on too long in our country".

"My administration is determined to do everything in our power to protect our students, secure our schools, and to keep weapons out of the hands of those who pose a threat to themselves and to others," he said.

"We grieve for the terrible loss of life."

Mr Trump said federal authorities were working with local team to monitor and coordinate the situation.

Describing the shooting as an "horrific attack", he said: "We're with you at this tragic hour and we will be with you forever".

"It's a very sad day, very very sad," he said.

School shooting in Texas. Early reports not looking good. God bless all! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 18, 2018

Mr Trump tweeted: "School shooting in Texas. Early reports not looking good. God bless all!"

First Lady Melania Trump tweeted: "My heart goes out to Santa Fe and all of Texas today".

EARLIER: AT least eight people were killed when a shooter opened fire on a high school in Texas on Friday, according to reports.

A law enforcement officer was also wounded in the gunfire, according to KHOU11 News.



"There was someone that walked in with a shotgun and started shooting, and this girl got shot in the leg," an eyewitness identified as Nikki told local television station KTRK of the incident at Santa Fe High School in a suburb of Houston.



The eyewitness said students fled the school in a panic.





Parent Richard Allen told the station he arrived at the school soon after the shooting and reported seeing a number of victims being taken away in ambulances.



"My son said someone went into the art room and started shooting a lot of the kids," Allen said.

Law enforcement officers respond to a high school near Houston. Picture: AP

Police rushed to a high school in Santa Fe, Texas, after an assailant with a gun wounded people in the latest shooting to rock a country still shaken by the massacre at a Florida high school in February.

Assistant Principal Cris Richardson says the suspect in the shooting Friday at Santa Fe High School "has been arrested and secured".



The Santa Fe school district near Houston issued an alert saying Santa Fe High School had been placed on lockdown on Friday.



"There have been confirmed injuries," the Santa Fe school district said in a statement.

UPDATE: Santa Fe, Texas, school district: "There have been confirmed injuries" in school shooting. https://t.co/mSjEwv2Rd7 pic.twitter.com/hLbm6HM75X — NBC News US (@NBCNewsUS) May 18, 2018



The school was placed on lockdown about 8am following reports of the active shooter on campus, Mr Richardson said.

One student told TV station KTRK that a gunman came into her first-period art class and started shooting.



The student said she saw one girl with blood on her leg as the class evacuated the room.



"We thought it was a fire drill at first but really, the teacher said, 'Start running,'" the student told the television station.

The student said she didn't get a good look at the shooter because she was running away.



She said students escaped through a door at the back of the classroom.

In this image taken from video law enforcement officers respond to a high school near Houston. Picture: AP

Aerial video outside the school broadcast on local TV showed police escorting lines of students out of the building and then searching them for weapons as many police cars and at least two ambulances with lights flashing stood by.

School officials say law enforcement officers are working to secure the building "and initiate all emergency management protocols to release and move students to another location."

Students from Santa Fe High School in Texas gather after a shooting. Picture: KTRK

Santa Fe is a city of about 13,000 residents, 30km southeast of Houston.

- with AAP and New York Post